Life for Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu puts NY one win from title with ridiculous logo 3 buzzer-beater
The New York Liberty are just one win away from capturing the franchise’s first-ever WNBA Finals Championship after narrowly defeating the Minnesota Lynx 80-77, thanks to Sabrina Ionescu’s clutch 3-point shot with just one second remaining on the clock.
“That was just a great all-WNBA Second Team performance,” Ionescu quipped during the post-game press conference. “That’s it.”
Ionescu’s playful remark referenced the WNBA’s announcement earlier in the day, where the league revealed its All-WNBA First and Second Teams. Teammate Breanna Stewart earned First Team honors, while Ionescu was placed on the Second Team behind rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and her Finals rival Napheesa Collier.
Sabrina Ionescu has the New York Liberty one win from a title
The Minnesota Lynx controlled much of Game 3, applying pressure defensively and forcing turnovers to maintain a lead through the first three quarters. Collier had a stellar all-around performance, playing all 40 minutes and contributing 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals. At one point, the Lynx led by as many as 15 points, but they couldn’t close out the game, as the Liberty mounted a late surge. New York’s 11-2 scoring run to end the third quarter swung momentum in their favor, setting up a dramatic final period.
“We were getting really good looks; we just weren’t executing,” Collier said after the game. “They’re a great offensive team, so it puts a lot of pressure on our defense … I think we just need to make more shots, honestly.”
The Lynx shot only 38.7 percent from the field, compared to the Liberty’s more efficient 45.9 percent. A major reason for New York’s edge came from Breanna Stewart, who finished the night with a dominant 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Stewart’s rim protection was crucial in the final minutes, as Minnesota failed to score a field goal in the last two and a half minutes of the game.
Minnesota now faces a win-or-go-home situation in Game 4, needing to stave off elimination on their home floor. Meanwhile, the Liberty are one victory away from bringing a historic championship to New York, with everything on the line in Minnesota.