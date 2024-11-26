Sacramento's offense is sputtering and no one knows who to blame
The Sacramento Kings’ disappointing start to the season has raised questions about whether their offseason moves and roster structure are enough to meet their playoff expectations. Following their fourth consecutive loss, the Kings sit at the 12th seed in the Western Conference, a surprising position for a team that added All-Star DeMar DeRozan to complement De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Despite the "Big 3" averaging over 20 points per game each, Sacramento’s struggles have exposed deeper issues.
A recurring issue for the Kings has been their inability to come out strong. They’ve been outscored in the first quarter for six consecutive games, setting a poor tone early and forcing them to play from behind. This trend puts immense pressure on their stars to dig out of deficits, leaving little room for error throughout the game.
The supporting cast hasn't stepped up for the Sacramento Kings
Shooting consistency has been another major concern, especially with Kevin Huerter’s decline in production. Huerter, once seen as a pivotal floor spacer, has seen his 3-point percentage plummet from 36.1 percent last season to 28.4 percent this year. His dip in efficiency is an overall result of the team’s overall struggles from beyond the arc, where they rank 26th in the league. The Kings desperately need Huerter and other perimeter players to regain their shooting touch.
Sacramento’s bench has been a glaring weakness, currently ranking 28th in the NBA in bench scoring. Malik Monk has been the lone bright spot, averaging 12.7 points per game, but he’s received little help from the likes of Keon Ellis and Trey Lyles. This lack of second-unit production has left head coach Mike Brown scrambling for reliable options to sustain leads or keep games close when the starters rest.
The Kings might need to experiment with their starting lineup or stagger minutes to inject energy and shooting into their first quarters. If the bench continues to struggle, the Kings might consider adding a veteran scorer via trade or free agency, as a player who can provide consistent offense off the bench could stabilize their rotations.
With less than 20 percent of the season completed, there’s still time for the Kings to right the ship. However, the Western Conference remains unforgiving, with several teams jostling for playoff spots. Sacramento’s problems may not be unsolvable, but the urgency to address them is growing, as their postseason dreams could evaporate as quickly as they’ve formed.