Sacramento's reported trade package for Cam Johnson isn't close to getting the deal done
By Quinn Everts
It seems like every big target at this year's trade deadline comes with an asterisk; Jimmy Butler might sabotage your franchise from the inside, Bradley Beal has a massive contract and isn't as productive as he once was, Khris Middleton is battling injuries at this stage of his career.
But Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson doesn't come with much baggage! That's part of the reason he's such a hot commodity this deadline season; he brings high-level shooting, two-plus years of team control and fits pretty much anywhere.
Johnson to the Sacramento Kings makes a whole lot of sense; he'd be an extra offensive weapon on a team that has struggled to get much production from its bench this year. But according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the hangup between Sacramento and Brooklyn on a potential Johnson deal might be rookie Devin Carter.
"While the Kings have long been linked as one of the top trade suitors for Johnson, it’s worth noting Sacramento has been resistant to parting with rookie guard Devin Carter in trade talks with teams, league sources told HoopsHype. Instead, a combination of Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles with future first-round pick draft capital has been identified as Sacramento’s most consistent package when they’ve looked to upgrade the roster..."
Brooklyn and Sacramento are both taking confusing stances
I don't think anyone is making the right decision in the Nets / Kings discussions about Cam Johnson. Brooklyn is trying its best to trade Johnson even though he has two years remaining on his contract after this year and would be a great running mate with whomever Brooklyn takes early in the 2025 NBA Draft. There's really no reason to force him out of Brooklyn — he's good and wants to be there! You could just keep him for at least two more years. Sometimes, having good players is okay.
And Sacramento — who was been the team linked with Johnson for the longest — doesn't want to give up rookie Devin Carter in a deal for Johnson. I like Devin Carter a lot, for the record; he's going to be a good NBA player for a long time. But I also don't understand why Sacramento is stuck on him in a Johnson deal. You have to give up good players to get good players, and a Trey Lyles / Kevin Hurter package isn't going to move the needle — plus, with Keon Ellis already on the team, Carter is already fighting for minutes in the Kings backcourt.
Cam Johnson fits perfectly on Sacramento. Devin Carter would be a great building block for Brooklyn. The Kings should be fine with sending out a first-round pick to Brooklyn if that's the only way they can get Johnson. Sacramento can't really draft, anyway, so what's the problem?