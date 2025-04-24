Saints 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Derek Carr is officially replaced

Derek Carr's tenure as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints is set to come to an unceremonious conclusion. All signs point to GM Mickey Loomis and the team's front office using the No. 9 overall pick on a new quarterback to pilot head coach Kellen Moore's offensive attack.

No, the Saints aren't going to save Shedeur Sanders from his potential draft-day free fall. Instead, they've locked in on former Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart as the object of their affection. Recent reports emanating from CBS insist that Dart won't get past New Orleans and their No. 9 overall pick.

"What I'm being told is that Jaxson Dart is not going to fall beyond that No. 9 pick and the Saints."@AKinkhabwala with the latest buzz from the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/r4OR2xzNMD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2025

Drafting Dart is an interesting move for the franchise. Some might argue the Saints would be better off starting Spencer Rattler this year and living with the idea that he might flop. The consolation prize for New Orleans would be having a 2026 draft pick worthy of selecting a quarterback with All-Pro potential, and knowing once and for all whether Rattler can be a long-term answer at the position.

But with a new regime in town, a fresh start could be forthcoming. What would that mean for the rest of New Orleans' draft plan?

Round 1: QB Jaxson Dart

Quarterback beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and clearly the Saints see some things in Dart they really like. He triggered an explosive offense in college that featured a number of vertical throws. Dart has the arm strength to complete those even when his ball placement lacks precision.

His teammates in Oxford loved the rough-and-tumble style he displayed while running the football. That will need to be coached out of him at the pro level; he has good size for the position but he cannot afford to take that many hits when he's playing against grown men.

The big question Dart needs to answer is how well he can transition from the comfortable confines of Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme to the intricacies required in the NFL. A best-case outcome for him as a rookie would be to become this year's version of Bo Nix. The problem with that is that it could leave the Saints mired in mediocrity due to Dart's lack of upside.

There's no way to get around the fact that this pick is a massive gamble by New Orleans. If Dart doesn't turn out to be a franchise quarterback then heads will roll inside the building before his rookie contract is done.

Round 2: DL Omarr Norman-Lott

The Saints' defense needs more playmaking from its defensive line in 2025. Omarr Norman-Lott may not have the skills to be a three-down defender as a rookie, but he should give the team that drafts him an immediate boost of interior pass rush.

New Orleans could play him as a defensive end on early downs before sliding him inside to rush the passer for obvious passing situations. He has excellent burst at the line of scrimmage, which allows him to get into the opposing backfield and create trouble. Round 2 might be a touch early for the Saints to take him, but waiting until Day 3 would likely cost them the former Tennessee standout's services.

Round 3: WR Elic Ayomanor

If the Saints are going to stake their future on Dart at quarterback it only makes sense for them to invest in new weapons at wide receiver. Elic Ayomanor isn't the most polished wideout in this year's draft class, but he would give New Orleans a big-bodied target on the outside to help make life easier for their rookie signal-caller.

At worst, Ayomanor can back up both Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks on the outside this year before taking over for Cooks in his second season. He has a chance to become an above-average starter if he learns to take advantage of his size and physicality on the perimeter. That means he's a solid gamble for the Saints in Round 3.

Round 3: OT Wyatt Milum

The other obvious route to helping a young quarterback is to make sure he receives quality protection. The team's decision to decline Trevor Penning's fifth-year option shows they have a need to land a developmental tackle on Day 3.

There's some debate as to whether or not Wyatt Milum will need to play guard in the NFL, but the Saints should give him a chance to stick at tackle. He doesn't have ideal length for the position but he compensates for that with above-average quickness at the point of attack. He does need to win the hand battle to succeed but some improvement with his footwork could help make that less important.

At best, the Saints can use their second third-round selection to land a long-term starter at a premium tackle position. At worst, he becomes a useful guard, which is more than enough to justify this draft slot.