4 best coaching options for Saints after losing out on Aaron Glenn
By Lior Lampert
Signs have pointed toward this moment, but the New York Jets have officially hired Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.
After an impressive four-year stint as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, Glenn will run the show in New York. His ties to the Jets organization run deep. He was their first-round draft selection in 1994 and blossomed into a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback before becoming a personnel scout for the team in 2012 and 2013.
Given the circumstances, Glenn's landing with the Jets felt inevitable. Nonetheless, that doesn't change the fact that rival franchises in pursuit of his services aren't left in shambles, specifically the New Orleans Saints.
Glenn also has connections to the Saints, serving as their defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020. He ostensibly made a strong impression on them, similar to the Jets, considering they were scheduled for a second meeting with him. Be that as it may, the 52-year-old is heading to New York, so New Orleans must adjust accordingly.
With that in mind, the four options below are viable alternatives for the Saints after whiffing on Glenn.
4. Anthony Weaver
Anthony Weaver has garnered interest for a second consecutive hiring cycle. He was a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders jobs in 2024 before those positions were filled. And after a strong campaign as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, New Orleans has their eyes on him.
The Saints hosted Weaver for a Round Two interview, indicating he's on their shortlist of non-Glenn candidates. His efforts with the Dolphins this season are understandably getting him noticed, specifically by New Orleans.
Weaver led a stingy Dolphins defense that allowed the fourth- and 10th-fewest yards and points per game, respectively. He maximized a Miami stop unit that isn't necessarily loaded with talent, turning them into a formidable group against the pass and run.
With 20 years of NFL experience, including seven as a player, you can say Weaver has been around the block. He served as John Harbaugh's first lieutenant with the Baltimore Ravens as the defensive line/associate head coach before his tenure in Miami.
3. David Shaw
While David Shaw doesn't have many reps on the sidelines at the pro level, he was the head coach for Stanford for 12 seasons. The four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year joined the Denver Broncos as a senior personnel executive for the 2024 campaign. But the Saints requested to interview him earlier this month and he profiles as an interesting potential choice for New Orleans.
Shaw's 96 victories at Stanford make him the winningest coach in program history. He groomed several players that eventually reached the NFL, most notably retired Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck and all-world running back Christian McCaffrey.
Preceding his time at Stanford, Shaw was a member of the Ravens coaching staff from 2002 to 2005. He worked with the signal-callers and wideouts before being named the wide receivers coach for his final year in Baltimore.
Moreover, Shaw was a quality control coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997. He assumed the same position for the Las Vegas Raiders from 1998 to 2001 while taking on added responsibility as a quarterbacks coach.
For whatever it's worth, the Chicago Bears met with Shaw before they named now-ex-Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson their head coach. So the Saints aren't the only ones who explored the outside-the-box move.
2. Darren Rizzi
If it were up to Saints franchise tailback Alvin Kamara, Darren Rizzi would shed the interim label and become the team's full-time head coach:
Kamara's public endorsement of Rizzi is certainly noteworthy, though it's not the only reason why the longtime special teams coordinator should be a legitimate option. He's a qualified candidate and we saw the Saints locker room respond nicely to his installation as the frontman.
Stepping in for his former boss, Dennis Allen, Rizzi immediately snapped a seven-game Saints losing streak. Not only did he stop the bleeding, but he guided New Orleans to consecutive victories.
Rizzi was Allen's right-hand man before the latter's dismissal. He earned assistant head coach status, which is comparable to his associate head coach title with the Dolphins in 20217 and 2018. The 54-year-old injected some life and positive energy into a nightmare season for the Saints and has been prepared for this opportunity.
1. Mike McCarthy
A Super Bowl-winning head coach would be an ideal consolation prize after missing out on Glenn. And with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys agreeing to mutually part ways this offseason, the Saints can do just that.
McCarthy becoming available instantly vaulted him atop this coaching carousel's list of candidates. He was only set to meet with the Bears and Saints. But with Chicago off the board, New Orleans should waste no time pursuing him.
An abnormal snowstorm in New Orleans is delaying the Saints' interviews with McCarthy and other high-profile names. However, the time comes, they shouldn't let him leave the building.
New Orleans could benefit greatly from someone with pedigree, and McCarthy fits the bill. They need someone who can set the tone and establish any sense of structure, considering the current state of the organization.
McCarthy is a respected football mind, particularly on the offensive side of the balls. His scheme and play-calling prowess make him a valuable addition for a Saints brass that's oddly fixated on retaining veteran passer Derek Carr.