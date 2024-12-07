3 bold predictions for Saints vs. Giants: Efficient offense, decent defense and a win at 2-10 New York
New Orleans was 2-0 and boasted one of the best offenses in the NFL the last time quarterback Derek Carr took a snap with his original starting five on the offensive line. It was Sept. 22 in the Superdome.
Starting center Erik McCoy, a six-year veteran and Pro Bowl selection last season, went down with a groin injury on the first series, and the Saints were never the same as other injuries soon mounted along with seven straight losses and head coach Dennis Allen got fired.
The Saints (4-8) are now 2-1 under interim coach Darren Rizzi and getting healthier as they play at the New York Giants (2-10) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
Here are three bold predictions as to why the Saints will improve to 5-8 and stay in mathematical playoff contention.
3. Getting the band back together
McCoy will play for the second time since his groin injury that required surgery. He first returned on Nov. 17 against the Browns but aggravated the injury and did not play in last week's loss to the Rams. Starting left guard Lucas Patrick missed the Browns game with an ankle injury and the Rams game with a calf injury after going on injured reserve earlier in the season with a toe injury. McCoy and Patrick will play next to one another for the first time since that Eagles game in Week 3.
Right guard Cesar Ruiz went through concussion protocol over the past week but has been cleared and is expected to start. The original left and right tackles are Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning.
2. Efficient offense
With that offensive line back and healthy, the Saints should be able to run well with Alvin Kamara, who is No. 7 in the NFL with 894 yards on 206 carries with six TDs. The Giants are 29th in the NFL in rush defense with 195.8 yards allowed a game, while the Saints are No. 10 in rushing offense at 131.8 yards a game. So, New Orleans may not miss the versatile Taysom Hill too much after he was lost for the season with a knee injury last week.
Second-year back Kendre Miller may also get some time as he is trying to come back from a hamstring injury.
Should the run work well, look for quarterback Derek Carr to work in the short, play-action passing game. The Giants are amazingly No. 6 in the NFL in pass defense with just 194.3 yards allowed a game, but this is partly because they are so bad against the run.
Carr has had to deal with as many injuries to his wide receivers as on the offensive line, but he has gotten good play from some no-names. Rookie wide receiver Kevin Austin could play a major role Sunday as he has caught six passes for 85 yards over the last three games. Austin, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame who was with Jacksonville in 2022 and '23, played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League last season before latching on with the Saints during last training camp.
1. Decent defense
The Saints are No. 30 in the NFL in total defense with 385.1 yards allowed a game, but help is on the way. The Giants are 26th in the NFL in total offense at 299.1 yards a game and 31st in the passing game with 183.2 yards a game.
Drew Lock will start at quarterback Sunday for the Giants, who have had trouble at the position all season. He is the team's third starter at the position.
"The Giants system is the system," Rizzi said. "Brian Daboll (head coach) has a great, creative offensive mind. They'll have a great game plan. We have to stop big plays."