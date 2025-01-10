Saints' chances at landing Aaron Glenn as next HC only getting more difficult by the day
By Scott Rogust
The New Orleans Saints were the second team who needed a new head coach after firing Dennis Allen midseason. Since Sean Payton's departure, the Saints fanbase is craving a head coach that can motivate the team and build them back into a winner. It's no surprise that one of the Saints' top candidates this head coaching cycle is Payton's former assistant coach and current Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Glenn brings familiarity to the Saints not only because he was a defensive backs coach from 2016 until 2020, but also because he played for the team in the 2008 season. But Glenn really raised his stock considering the work. he's done this year. Given the multiple injuries to starting defenders, Glenn coached the players available to him up to standards. Prhaps most evident was the the defense holding the Vikings to just three field goals in Week 18 to win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Even though Glenn can be viewed as the favorite to be the head coach of the Saints, he is a very popular candidate in this coaching cycle.
Aaron Glenn's popularity with other teams making it harder for Saints to hire him as head coach
Glenn is interviewing with the Saints on Friday morning, but he is or has spoken with other teams. On Thursday, Glenn spoke with the New York Jets for their head coach opening, and he has history with the team as their 12th overall pick in 1994.
Adding to that NFL insider Josina Anderson says that a source told her that the Saints and the Jets will be "battling out" for Glenn this cycle.
Additionally, Glenn is set to speak with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday evening, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday morning, and Chicago Bears on Saturday evening. That's five head coaching vacancies Glenn is a candidate for.
The only team Glenn won't interview with is the New England Patriots, as he denied their request. In actuality, the Patriots head coaching job appears destined to go to either Mike Vrabel or Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Either way, the Saints will have to be ready just in case they lose out on Glenn. Thus far, they have spoken with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, while requesting interviews with Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
While Glenn does present the familiarity that the Saints love, it's not a given that they will land him. It should be an interesting offseason, especially as Glenn continues to lead the Lions to a Super Bowl.