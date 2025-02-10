Saints could not keep Derek Carr far enough away from the Super Bowl 59 festivities
By John Buhler
As the NFL world came together in New Orleans, there was one notable absence from the many festivities in The Big Easy. That would be New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. With the team still waiting to hire its next head coach, it remains to be seen what becomes of Dennis Allen's former guy. Carr is still under contract for the next two seasons with the Saints, but at quite the premium.
Upon leaving the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr signed a four-year deal worth $150 million back in 2023. In his two years as the Saints starting quarterback, New Orleans has failed to reach the postseason. With Carr about to enter his age-34 season out of Fresno State, we have to wonder if we have seen the best out of the former perennial Pro Bowler of the Silver and Black. Will he be part of the Saints?
With all signs pointing to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking over as head coach in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl 59, you have to wonder if the Saints thought it was a good idea for Carr to venture off into the background. Star edge rusher Cam Jordan is a great ambassador for the team. We even saw a former Saint in Jameis Winston be all about the Super Bowl!
This may be purely coincidental, but you have to wonder if Moore even wants to have Carr around.
Derek Carr was absent from Super Bowl 59 festivities in New Orleans
Even if Carr and Moore have history, it would not be in the Saints' best interest to move on from Carr this soon. It would be way too punitive financially for them to do so. I understand that general manager Mickey Loomis has made it a career of being able to defer money and somehow get the Saints out of salary cap hell every year, but who else is going to be their starting quarterback this fall?
The time for the Saints to actively pursue a quarterback in the NFL Draft may be next year. They may have the No. 9 overall pick in this spring's draft, but there are only two sure-fire first-round picks at quarterback. Both Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are expected to be off the board way before then. The 2026 NFL Draft could feature a local product in LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
In all fairness, Carr was not healthy last season and may want to go about his rehab in relative obscurity. That being said, I would venture to guess that the starting quarterback of the Super Bowl host city's franchise would be serving as an ambassador in some capacity, no matter how the franchise is currently doing. This is not the end of the world. It just has us all somewhat concerned.
We will not know the Saints' plan for Carr until their next head coach takes over after the Super Bowl.