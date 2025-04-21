Saints Derek Carr backup plan has nothing to do with Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints are a team to follow during the NFL Draft this week, and it all has to do with quarterback Derek Carr. A recent report indicated that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury that might affect his status for the 2025 season. With that, fans and media members alike assumed that this would lead to the Saints using the ninth overall pick on a quarterback.

One prospect that was linked heavily to the Saints after the Carr news was Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback would be the best at his position after Cam Ward, who is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. But in a matter of days before the NFL Draft, it seems like the Saints have their focus set on another quarterback.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter (subscription required), the Saints are believed to want to draft a quarterback, but it's not expected to be at No. 9 overall, and it may not be Sanders. One NFL executive tells Schefter that "I think they're hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart."

Saints reportedly all in on Jaxson Dart ahead of NFL Draft

Regarding Sanders, Schefter says that the Saints didn't have a full presence at Colorado's Pro Day, with just quarterback coach Scott Tolzien and wide receivers coach Keith Williams. That's different compared to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who had many members of their organization at Boulder, Colo.

Back to Dart, Schefter continues, saying that there is uncertainty whether or not New Orleans will use the ninth overall pick on the Ole Miss quarterback. Schefter says that Dart would be in play with their second-round pick, and reported that the Saints are looking to trade up in the second round.

The thing with Dart, there is a possibility that he may not make it out of the first round. With NFL teams, they will look to get a fifth-year on a rookie contract, and the only way to do so is to select them in the first round. Teams could look to trade back into Round 1 after drafting the best player available when they are officially on the clock.

Dart is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,279 yards (SEC-best), 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 69.3 completion percentage (SEC-best).

It will be interesting to see what the Saints do to address the quarterback position in the draft, if they choose to do so at all.