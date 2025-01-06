Saints dream head coach target just earned himself a blank check
By Scott Rogust
The New Orleans Saints' season is over, and the end result? A 5-12 record and tie for last place in in the NFC South. The team fired head coach Dennis Allen after nine games this season in the midst of a seven game losing streak. Now, the Saints get to begin their search for a new sideline boss.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the roster, and the fact that general manager Mickey Loomis likely staying put, fans began wondering who could possibly be in consideration. While names like Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy floating around, there has been one top assistant coach in the NFL that has been heavily linked to the Saints — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Glenn has ties to the Saints organization and is part of the Lions' top-notch coaching staff. In Week 18, Glenn raised his stock in the Lions' 31-9 win over the rival Minnesota Vikings, helping Detroit clinch the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Aaron Glenn raises head coaching stock with incredible game vs. Vikings
If you've followed the Lions this season, you know that while they are one of the top teams in the league, they have been hammered by injuries, particularly on defense. Various starters, like Aidan Hutchinson, Carlton Davis and Alex Anzalone are all dealing with injuries. Entering Week 18, the Lions had 13 defensive players on injured reserve.
Yet, Glenn had his defense ready to go, and they were ready to play for him.
The Vikings boast a high-powered offense led by the likes of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones, with quarterback Sam Darnold leading the way. Yet, the Vikings could only muster 262 yards on 62 plays. Perhaps most impressively, besides the fact that the Lions held the Vikings to just three field goals, is that Glenn's defense stopped the Vikings offense on 10-of-13 third down plays and all three of their fourth down attempts. That's incredible.
On the year, the Lions defense allowed 20.1 points per game, which is the seventh-best average in the entire NFL. It truly is remarkable considering the multitude of injuries Glenn has dealt with this week. It just goes to show that he is a true motivator and gets his players to step up and perform when needed most.
The Saints are looking for familiarity with their new head coach, and Glenn fits the bill. He played his final season in 2008 in New Orleans and was a defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 until 2020. But the Saints may need to act fast, as Glenn is already a popular candidate. Glenn already received interview requests with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.