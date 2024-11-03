Saints DT's fine for dirty hit on Justin Herbert is woefully incongruent
By Kinnu Singh
Twelve years have gone by since the league office levied punishments against the New Orleans Saints for a bounty program which incentivized players to injure their opponents. In 2024, the Saints are once again facing accusations of intentionally attempting to harm their opponents.
Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd faced allegations that he intentionally attempted to injure Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during their Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium.
In the second quarter of the game, Shepherd dove to tackle Herbert just as he threw a screen pass to running back J.K. Dobbins. Shepherd appeared to twist Herbert’s right ankle in an attempt to take him to the ground after he had already released the ball. Chargers center Bradley Bozeman immediately came to his quarterback’s aid and jumped on top of Shepherd before an official eventually broke up the scuffle.
The play resulted in offsetting penalties, but there were calls for Shepherd to receive a lengthy suspension for the incident. Instead, the league office opted for a slap on the wrist.
Nathan Shepherd receives a slap on the wrist due to a broken fine system
Shepherd was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness by the league, according to NFL Operations.
The amount of the fine was determined in accordance with the fines outlined in the collective bargaining agreement by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Shepherd’s fine is the same amount listed for a “Striking/Kicking/Kneeing” infraction by a first-time offender. A second offense in the same category would be subject to a fine of $17,225.
The collective bargaining agreement also states that no player can be fined more than 10 percent of their game check for a first-time offense. Shepherd has a base salary of $1,125,000, which amounts to $62,500 for each week of the 2024 season, per Spotrac. He may be able to get the fine reduced by an appeal.
As a first time offender, Shepherd could also reduce his fine by an additional 25 percent by watching a five-minute instructional video at the end of the season, according to the NFLPA. If he elects to do so, it would reduce the fine to $8,862.75.
The league faced backlash for the minimal penalty, particularly when other players received similar fines for infractions that were relatively minor in comparison. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith received an $11,255 penalty this week for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting after he harmlessly threw the ball at Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot.
While both penalties are outlined by the league’s fine schedule, Shepherd’s infraction is evidently more malicious and harmful than Smith’s offense. While Smith can be fined more than Shepherd due to significant differences in their salaries, it’s clear that the league’s fine system is quite broken.