Saints fans may owe Derek Carr an apology after injury update

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints received an unexpected update about the health of their starting quarterback. Derek Carr was reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury that threatened his availability for the 2025 season, but the team refused to disclose much information about it.

Saints fans have since grown frustrated with Carr throughout this offseason, but NFL Network’s Jane Slater provided some clarity on the quarterback’s status during an appearance on “The Insiders” podcast.

According to Slater, Carr was not previously aware of his shoulder injury because he “wasn’t really throwing” after he suffered a wrist injury in Week 14 of the 2024 season. He “absolutely believes” the shoulder injury occurred in the same game as the wrist injury, but he did not notice the injury until he began to prepare for the upcoming season.

From today’s Insiders as I got just a little more info on the Carr situation. pic.twitter.com/PklknYhwSI — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 6, 2025

Carr may not have an alternative to getting surgery on the shoulder, but he is reportedly attempting to avoid it since he previously had surgery on the same shoulder. Slater noted that Carr “wants to see if he can play through with this shoulder injury.” Regardless, a decision is expected to be made sooner rather than later.

While Carr has been noticeably absent from the Saints’ offseason training, he reportedly made two trips to New Orleans to meet with team doctors in recent weeks. He has also been in “constant communication” with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, although it remains unclear whether he has met with Moore.

Derek Carr, Saints aren't as disconnected as they seemed

Carr's injury was the unexpected twist in an odd offseason that has been filled with tension and uncertainty for Carr and the Saints. After New Orleans hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach, rumors began to spread that Carr may have been privately asking for a trade, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Carr was also not in attendance for the start of organized team activities (OTAs) in April, sparking speculation that all may not be well between Carr and the Saints. While OTAs are voluntary, it’s still customary for a quarterback to be in the building, particularly since New Orleans is undergoing significant changes with a new coaching staff.

Since then, Carr’s health, future and relationship with the team have been shrouded in mystery.

Derek Carr's future with the Saints is still murky

Rumors about the Saints potentially trading Carr came to an end when the Saints converted $28.7 million of his base salary into a signing bonus to provide relief for their annual salary cap woes. The restructured deal locked the Saints into paying Carr’s salary for the 2025 season.

While Carr may remain on the roster this season, the Saints notably avoided moving any of Carr’s money into future years, which means he could be heading into his final season with the team. The Saints could save $40.4 million in 2026 cap space by releasing Carr with a post-June 1 designation next offseason. New Orleans further confirmed they remain noncommittal to a future with the veteran when they selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract before the 2023 season, but the results have been less than favorable. In his first season with the team, Carr led the Saints to a 9-8 record while posting 3,878 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The 33-year-old played just 10 games in 2024 due to multiple injuries. He missed three games with an oblique injury and was shut down for the season after fracturing his hand in Week 14. While Carr won five of his 10 starts, the Saints failed to win a single game without him. He threw for 2,145 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.