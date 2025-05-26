Saints fans want Aaron Rodgers to know the feeling is mutual after New Orleans diss

At this point, Aaron Rodgers may just have to hang up the spikes. After two disastrous seasons leading the New York Jets, Rodgers is out of a job and taking shots at prospective employers. He may have been one helluva regular-season quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, but one Super Bowl win in as many appearances most certainly feels like such a colossal waste of a generational talent.

Rodgers was released by the Jets and has courted a few teams in his NFL free agency, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers. He prevented the Steelers from attending Michigan's Pro Day, just so that he could take a look around their facility. Pittsburgh brought back a familiar face in Mason Rudolph and used a fourth-round pick on College Football Playoff national championship quarterback Will Howard, but all signs still point to waiting for Rodgers to make up his mind.

Pittsburgh isn't the only team that's been linked to the veteran in recent days, though. Like the Steelers, the New Orleans Saints really need a quarterback after Derek Carr abruptly retired due to injury. But when asked during an event on Memorial Day Weekend, Rodgers tried to humiliate not just the Saints but the entire state of Louisiana.

“No. That’s the answer. No. I’ve played there a couple of times but no. The answer is no. I’m too old, I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”

Right now, the Saints' quarterback room is Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough.

Aaron Rodgers made it a point to burn the New Orleans Saints bridge

It was not until very recently that Rodgers had even remotely been connected to the Saints. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Rodgers was tied to the Steelers and to some degree the Minnesota Vikings. This is because everyone and their brother wants to play for Kevin O'Connell; J.J. McCarthy better work out, because the Vikings cannot afford to waste the major advantage they have at head coach.

What Rodgers' comments about the Saints and the state of Louisiana tell me is that he only wants to play for a team that he firmly believes will be the playoff hunt this season. The dig at Louisiana was a bit harsh, but they will be rooting for undoubtedly one of the four worst teams in football next season. I think another big key here is he does not want to play for a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore.

Moore is younger that Rodgers, but a well-respected former quarterback in his own right. In time, I think he will make it work with the Saints, just like I have been high on what Dave Canales can do leading the Carolina Panthers. The only difference is Moore does not have his version of Bryce Young just yet. That guy will be playing college football this season — he might even be Doug Nussmeier's son Garrett.

Overall, I do not think anybody wants Rodgers on their team. He has become increasingly brittle in his late 30s and early 40s. His personality and character quirks do not resonate with the common man whatsoever. More importantly, he has become a bigger distraction than what his play can now provide. Whenever that day arises for even the best athletes, their days in the pros are behind them.

New Orleans deserves a better franchise quarterback than Rodgers, while he deserves to be alone.