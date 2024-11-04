Saints finally throw Dennis Allen and 2024 season in dumpster: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, cementing their seventh straight loss in embarrassing fashion. Former players like Michael Thomas called out the team's performance, along with QB Derek Carr, who the franchise invested its future in several seasons ago.
Allen was not the right heir-apparent to Sean Payton, that much is obvious now. While he'll eventually sign on as a coordinator somewhere, his personality never seemed to mesh well in the Bayou. The point remains in the NFL – some coaches are great coordinators, while others are good head coaches – it's rare to find both, and Allen didn't fit the bill.
Saints fans wanted Allen fired last offseason, especially with big names in the coaching world like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel available. While neither of those men received jobs during that cycle, the Saints waited a bit too long. Both will be mentioned as plausible long-term replacements, as well as Lions OC Ben Johnson.
Saints finally throw Dennis Allen in the dumpster: Best memes and tweets
New Orleans' season has been over for quite some time. Carr missed a few games, and despite a hot 2-0 start, the Saints have managed their resources poorly and it finally caught up with them. Next up ought to be New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis, though he's built up some trust with the Benson family.
The Saints roster has a lot of talented players, many of whom could be dealt before the NFL trade deadline so Loomis can get a head start on a rebuild. The likes of Marshon Lattimore and Chase Young have already been floated in trade rumors, but by no means are they alone. Even Alvin Kamara – assuming the price is right – could make some sense for a RB-needy team.
Considering the drama around this Saints team, as well as the endless losing streak, there was no way Gayle Benson could ignore the obvious much longer.