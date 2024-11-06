Saints GM Mickey Loomis continues to make excuses for Dennis Allen, even after firing
By John Buhler
There are varying shades of bad right now in the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints might be more tattered and bruised than anyone. After winning their first two games to start the season, the Saints are now in the midst of a seven-game losing skid. Their latest defeat was on the road to the equally bad division rival Carolina Panthers. It was the end of the line for former head coach Dennis Allen.
Allen is never going to be an NFL head coach again after failing in New Orleans and a decade ago in Oakland. The worst part of it all is the talented defensive coordinator by trade was ultimately set up to fail by the organization, one that has been on a constant downtick ever since Drew Brees could no longer throw the ball 10 yards down the field. Sean Payton already left, but Mickey Loomis remains.
In the wake of firing Allen, here is Loomis gaslighting Saints fans into what is so far from the truth.
"Dennis Allen, I think, is a fantastic football coach and I think anybody in our league who would talk about him thinks he's a fantastic football coach. He is. I think in this case the circumstances created the record. That's just the truth and a lot of people don't want to hear it."
I may have been born at happy hour on a Monday, but I am not that drunk to believe what Loomis is selling. He has made it a career of kicking the can down the road, deferring money like there is no tomorrow. Eventually, the bill comes due. Whether it be Brees' decline, Payton's arrogance and lack of patience or Loomis claiming to be the smartest man in the room who does read books, here we are...
It all falls back on ownership, as Loomis has shamelessly pulled the wool over Gayle Benson's eyes.
Allen is the proverbial sacrificial lamb that is being fed to us from a much bigger and ferocious beast.
So where do the Saints go from here? If I were calling the shots, I would have moved on from Loomis, too. The Saints need a complete reset to get themselves back on track. They have overcome so much worse historically to reach national relevance. What I would do is hire an offensive-minded coach, preferably one who has seem some things and allow him to draft a new franchise quarterback.
When was the last time the Saints used a first-round pick on a quarterback? It might honestly be Archie Manning, and that may have been the only time they have ever done that. This is not the strongest quarterback class, but it is one with plenty of intriguing options to navigate. If Kevin Stefanski is fired, hire him immediately and see if Andrew Berry wants to come along with him.
From there, I would look long and hard at this year's quarterback class. Does Quinn Ewers' arm infatuate you? Does Shedeur Sanders float your boat? Is the allure of Carson Beck still enticing? How about a Heisman contender in Cam Ward? Maybe Dillon Gabriel can be the next Drew Brees? Those are the questions you need to answer first before figuring out who will be you face of the franchise.
Ultimately, this was always going to happen to the Saints. The roster Loomis has constructed for years has been essentially a house of cards, one that collapsed on their former bumbling head coach who bumped into it. While arch rival Atlanta soars and Gulf Coast foe Tampa Bay circles the wagon, what does it say about the Saints when even Carolina looks down on you? It says it is time to pivot.
It was an act of self-preservation and posturing by Loomis, but I do not buy into it for a nanosecond.