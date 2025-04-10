This is less about Shedeur Sanders and more about the New Orleans Saints. They are the team to watch picking inside the top 10 that could go either way when it comes to drafting a quarterback. While there is a chance that the former Colorado Buffaloes star could be there for them at No. 9, NFL insiders suggest this may not be the year for the Saints to pick a quarterback, Sanders or anyone...

The growing consensus is that the Saints have a depleted roster and are in dire need of other positions more so than a quarterback. If they do not go with a signal-caller at No. 9, look for them to take either a book-end offensive tackle or a weapon their current quarterback, Derek Carr, can throw the ball to. Simply, it does not seem like it is a good idea for the Saints to feed a rookie quarterback to the wolves.

Does this mean the Saints will pass on Sanders if he is there? I would probably still take him, as he is my favorite quarterback in this draft class. Then again, new offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier's son Garrett is projected to be a high first-round pick next year coming out of LSU. Will the Saints have enough patience to wait? They have not taken a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning...

It may be in the Saints' best interest to roll with the punches with Carr for at least one more season.

Why it may be smart for New Orleans Saints to pass on Shedeur Sanders

Look. I think Sanders is going to be one of the better quarterbacks in this draft. He has NFL pedigree and a tremendous amount of polish coming out of Boulder. More so than any other quarterback in this draft process, I would say he has the best chance of working anywhere. Unfortunately for the Saints, this feels like a team destined to finish in the basement of the NFC South for at least this year.

As far as who may be a better draft pick for them at No. 9, it would behoove them to look at someone like tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State, or any of the top offensive tackle prospects. Missouri's Armand Membou may already be off the board before the Saints are on the clock, but they will be picking in the range to land either Will Campbell out of LSU or Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas this year.

Admittedly, I have gone back and forth on where I think Sanders is going to go. Should he drop, I do not think he makes it past the Pittsburgh Steelers picking at No. 21. Odds are, Pittsburgh will have to trade up for him. The value of getting Sanders at No. 9 is more than justified to potentially get the next Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff or Geno Smith. Unfortunately, I see the Saints needing to fill far bigger holes.

While I would take Sanders at No. 9 and figure the rest out later, I can also understand not doing so.