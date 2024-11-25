Saints ideal long-term Dennis Allen solution should be obvious thanks to record streak
The New Orleans Saints enjoyed a bye in Week 12, but the wheels of the coaching carousel never stop spinning. Dennis Allen should be concious of that during his week off. He's not so far off from giving the Saints a reason to fire him, especially with a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should be a familiar name for Saints fans. He was New Orleans' secondary coach 2016 to 2020 before following Dan Campbell to Detroit. While offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been the subject of head coaching rumors, Glenn's candidacy is heating up as well.
Over the last three Lions games, Glenn's defense has blanked the opposition in the second half.
It's one thing to stop the Colts and Jaguars from scoring in the second half, but shutting down C.J. Stroud and the Texans is truly impressive.
And it gets better. The Lions defense has only allowed three fourth quarter touchdowns all season. Only one of those came in their last seven games. They've allowed just one third quarter touchdown in that span as well.
Aaron Glenn is the ideal head coach candidate for the Saints
The performance of the Lions defense, even without Aiden Hutchinson and several other starters, is reason enough to consider Glenn as a head coaching candidate. There's more to him than just a successful defense.
Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler. His playing experience commands a certain level of respect from his players. He's well-rounded with experience as a general manager in the Lone Star Football League and personnel scout for the Jets from 2012 to 2013.
From the Saints perspective, he played and coached for New Orleans. He knows the city. He's served under two exceptional head coaches in Campbell and Sean Payton. He knows what it takes to win.
The biggest concern for New Orleans might be getting to Glenn before someone else can scoop him up.