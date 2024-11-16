Saints' injury report: 3 biggest question marks for Browns matchup
One of the aspects of the Saints' first victory since September last week perhaps overlooked a bit was the fact that New Orleans' defense allowed 181 yards rushing to Atlanta in the 20-17 win. That was Saints' third most allowed all season. New Orleans also won despite being outgained by 468 yards to 365.
How well three players shake injuries and play could be key for interim coach Darren Rizzi not ending his winning streak at one. The Saints (3-7) play Cleveland (2-7) on Sunday (1 eastern, FOX).
1. Linebacker Pete Werner
Fourth-year outside linebacker Pete Werner made four solo tackles with a pass defense against Atlanta last week, but missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited participation on Friday because of a hand injury. He has been wearing a brace on his hand and arm and is listed as questionable.
The Saints have had enough injuries throughout the defense this season and need Werner at his best, particularly against the run. The second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021 has 43 tackles on the season.
"Everything's still on the table right now," Rizzi said. "We'll see if we can get him ready for the weekend. I know mentally, he certainly wants to play. Physically, if he can, he will."
And that could help against the run.
"We've got to do a better job stopping the run," Rizzi said. "We gave up some explosives there. It was a little bit hot and cold."
2. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry
A rookie second-round pick from Alabama, McKinstry returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 27. He practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, but remains questionable.
New Orleans already lost starting cornerback Paulson Adebo to a broken thigh bone suffered against Denver on Oct. 17 and last week traded top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to Washington. When healthy, McKinstry has been impressive with 18 tackles and three passes defensed.
Though a rookie, McKinstry has gained more experience this season than some of the backups the Saints have been forced to use. This is why defensive coordinator Joe Woods welcomed McKinstry back this week warmly as he is now calling plays, which was previously done by fired head coach Dennis Allen.
"Joe hadn't called a game in a while," Rizzi said. "Mid-season, it's not easy."
3. Center Erik McCoy
The Saints rushed for only 96 yards last week - their worst since getting 81 on Oct. 13 in a 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay. The total was also the team's fifth in single digits. When the Saints had center Erik McCoy starting the first two games of the season, they averaged 185 yards rushing a game in getting out to a 2-0 start. McCoy injured his groin in the first series against Philadelphia in week three, has not played since, and the running game has been hit and miss since.
McCoy practiced for the first time this week since the injury that required surgery. A better running game could enhance quarterback Derek Carr's play-action passing game, which thrived last week.
Ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday were starting guard Lucas Patrick (ankle), and reserve running back Jamaal Williams (groin). Starting wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder) is questionable. Safeties J.T. Gray (hip) and Jordan Howden (shoulder) are questionable. Linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee) is questionable.
Rizzi Repeat?
Werner, McKinstry and McCoy could all help Rizzi's winning recipe, which he hopes does not grow stale after his famously fresh start.
"Quite frankly, it's going to be our biggest challenge," Rizzi said when asked if he can maintain that same new-coach energy this week. "I think you can always keep it fresh as a coach. I feel like we have a really good formula right now in place, and now it's going to be, 'Can we sustain the same thing week after week?'"