Saints news: Bogus open tryout draws players amid 2-5 start, injured returning for Week 8, defense dying
At least some people want to try and help the beleaguered New Orleans Saints, who have lost five straight games including the last three by an average of three touchdowns.
A fake Facebook post over the weekend with a believable Saints press release heading fooled many want-to-be Saints.
The bogus release said Saints' coach Dennis Allen along with general manager Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson would be in attendance. Saints officials soon said there would be no such tryout. But people actually showed up on Saturday at the Saints facility in Metairie ready to show their stuff, according to Saints linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
The Saints did add a player to their roster on Monday, but not from any open tryout. They signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whom the Buffalo Bills cut last week, as starting wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is out for the season after knee surgery and fellow starting receiver Chris Olave (concussion) has also been out.
Valdes-Scantling (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) is big and fast with experience. He played in 16 games for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last year and caught 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he caught 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns with the Chiefs. A fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2018 out of South Florida, he caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards for the Packers from 2018-21 with 13 touchdowns.
He had only two catches for 26 yards in three games with the Bills this season.
"He fits some of the things that we need," Allen said. "In particular with the loss of Shaheed, another speed element."
Finally, some injured players returning
The Saints had a much-needed weekend off after losing 33-10 to Denver on Thursday night with many players out with injuries. Their struggling offense may get some help at the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Sunday (3 p.m. central, FOX).
Running back, tight end, Wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill (lung, rib) is expected back at practice this week after missing the last three games. And he was playing well with 14 rushes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) could also return to action after missing the last four games.
Starting wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) has a chance to get out of the concussion protocol for practice this week. He has 23 catches for 220 yards and a TD this season in six games. He did not play against Denver.
Starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) missed the last two games and is questionable for Sunday, but he did have a throwing session on Monday and is expected to throw again Tuesday. If he does not return to the lineup this week, Allen said he will stay with rookie Spencer Rattler for his third straight start.
"Functionality question" is how Allen described Carr's status - not pain tolerance.
Dying defense across the board
The Saints are No. 25 or worse in every key team defense statistical category per game — No. 25 in points allowed with 25.7, No. 28 against the pass with 248.1 yards allowed, No. 29 against the run at 146.7 yards and No. 32 in total yards allowed with 394.9.
"Our communication has to be better," he said. "That has to start with me. The physicality and the violence of the game, that's an area we can still improve on. Our execution, knowing what to do, knowing how to do it, that's an area we need to improve on."