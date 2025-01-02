Saints news: Bourbon Street terrorism attack hit Saints 'with a ton of shock'
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Demario Davis was talking about the darkness of his team's season just last Sunday after the Saints lost, 25-10, to the Las Vegas Raiders at the Superdome. They fell to 5-11 on the season — the Saints' worst record since the 2005, post-Hurricane Katrina season of 3-13.
"It's no secret that our team is in a dark time right now," he said.
Just two nights later at about 3:17 a.m. on New Year's Day, an armed man raced his Ford F-150 down Bourbon Street while firing through throngs of New Year's Eve revelers, killing 15 and injuring more than two dozen others.
The FBI called it an act of terrorism. The killing spree and its aftermath of heightened security postponed the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame in New Orleans to Thursday and has the NFL on alert with Super Bowl LIX scheduled for Feb. 9 in the Superdome.
"It hit us all with a ton of shock," Davis, who has been with the Saints since 2018, said. "It's always front and center, this game. But it's moments like this that make you stop and put things in perspective. So many lives were impacted. The course of history has been changed in people's lives.
"There's a type of darkness that happens around a game — you know, losing. But a losing season pales in comparison to what's happening right now. This is where you really put things into perspective that we play a game that's for entertainment. This is real life. This is a time of empathy. It's such a dark that only He can guide us. Man, just praying for those families. One thing I know, this is such a resilient community that we know how to have each other's back."
Saints safety and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu said he was on Bourbon Street as a St. Augustine High teenager late into the night after the Saints beat Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010.
"A lot of people come here to have a good time and to experience the culture," he said. "Even locals. I've told you guys stories about the Saints winning the Super Bowl and how we all went down to Bourbon Street. You never think a madman is going to come through and run over everybody."
Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi found out about the tragedy early Wednesday morning and sat in his car at the Saints' offices' parking lot on his phone checking on his son. He had had been out the night before late and had not arrived home when Rizzi left for work. Rizzi learned he spent the night at a friend's house.
"It goes without saying this is senseless," Rizzi said. "It's really hard to comprehend why these things keep happening in our country. Listen, we're out here. We're playing for the community. We're playing for the city of New Orleans."
The Saints, losers of three straight, end their season at Tampa Bay (9-7) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara not practicing yet
Rizzi remained optimistic that starting quarterback Derek Carr (broken left, non-throwing hand) and leading rusher Alvin Kamara (groin) will return to practice this week and play in the Saints' season finale at Tampa Bay. But neither has practiced this week. Carr has missed the last three games, while Kamara has missed the last two.
"I'm going to leave that window open for both those guys as long as possible," Rizzi said. "Because I know those guys have just been working their butts off on the rehab process. And I think I'm going to respect their wishes."
The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs the day before they lost at Green Bay, 34-0, on Dec. 23 to fall to 5-10.
Chris Olave practicing well
Starting wide receiver Chris Olave has a chance to play in the season finale as he has been practicing fully for two weeks after two concussions. But he was held out of last week's loss to Las Vegas as a precaution and to improve his conditioning after missing seven straight games.
Olave has had four concussions in his three NFL seasons.
"Chris had a great practice today," Rizzi said Wednesday. "And we'll leave that door open. It's a little bit of a different situation as he's coming off multiple concussions."