Saints news: Did the Saints bring back Erik McCoy too fast?
Not only are the Saints on a two-game winning streak going into Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams (5-6), but they have been gradually getting healthier.
With a few exceptions, that is.
Erik McCoy hurt again
Saints' starting center Erik McCoy missed practice Tuesday with a reinjury to his groin that he had surgery on shortly after injuring it in week three of the season. He returned to play against Cleveland in the Saints' last game on Nov. 17 after missing seven games and hurt it again.
Did the Saints, who were 3-7 going into that game, bring him back too early? And why bring him back in the first place to a below .500 team? Well, the Saints are in the NFC South, which means they are still in the playoff hunt at 4-7 and just two games behind division leader Atlanta (6-5), with which the Saints have split this season.
And the Saints have an interim coach in Darren Rizzi, who was considered for the permanent job after the 2021 season when defensive coordinator Dennis Allen got the job, and could win his way into it this season. He said after the Browns game that this injury was not as serious as the previous one.
"We're just taking it slow with Erik," Rizzi said. "He's day-to-day. That's really all with Erik. We're going to have more info with where he's at."
WR Chris Olave back, but just watching now
Top wide receiver Chris Olave watched practice on Tuesday after missing the two previous games with his second concussion of the season. He is on injured reserve, and if he plays again this season it would not be until week 15 against Washington on Dec. 15.
"He's still going through that whole process," Rizzi said. "He's met with some different specialists throughout the country. He's in a good place. He's feeling a lot better. With that kind of injury, you just want to make sure you're doing the right thing by the person."
Olave has 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon finally returns
Eight-year veteran defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon practiced for the first time on Tuesday since tearing his Achilles tendon in the spring.
"It's been a long road back," Rizzi said. "I'm really proud of Tanoh. I haven't seen someone in the building more than him."
Kpassagnon has 16.5 career sacks and 9.5 as a backup since joining the Saints in 2021. He could be activated and play late in the season, but the Saints have not decided if they will take him off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list yet.