Saints news: Derek Carr returning, Chris Olave is OK and Taysom Hill delivered
Many Saints fans went Spencer Rattler crazy when he replaced starting quarterback Derek Carr as the starter going into week six with the Saints at 2-3 after Carr injured his oblique in a Monday Night Football loss at Kansas City on Oct. 7. Carr did not play well at Kansas City, completing 18 of 28 passes for 165 yards (5.8 yards an attempt), but with a ridiculous interception. And he has never been that popular since coming to the Saints before the 2023 season.
Rattler's popularity, which is common for backup quarterbacks on struggling teams, has waned. He was more like a snake oil fix attempt for the Saints, who lost his three starts to fall to 2-6 on the season. He was 59-of-99 passing (59 percent) for 571 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for a 35.5 Quarterback Rating that would have him at 29th in the NFL if he had enough attempts. In his defense, he was sacked 14 times in three games behind an injury-riddled offensive line, though he tended to hold the ball too long. He was benched for Jake Haener in the third quarter of the Saints' 26-8 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The Saints (2-6) play to stay out of last place in the NFC South on Sunday at 1-7 Carolina, and Carr is expected back. And Saints fans are welcoming that change back. Carr will have one of his favorite targets in wide receiver Chris Olave, who took a hard hit Sunday in his first game back from concussion protocol but is fine. And running back/tight end Taysom Hill, who missed parts of four of the five games Carr played in with injuries, will start his second straight game.
Saints 'optimistic' Derek Carr will return this week
Carr has been throwing for more than a week, though he is expected to practice for the first time on Wednesday after suffering the oblique injury at Kansas City more than three weeks ago.
"He looked good in the throwing session," Saints coach Dennis Allen said of Carr's work on Monday. "I expect him to be back on Wednesday. Then we'll go from there about what his availability will be for this week. But I'm optimistic about it."
Carr completed 90 of 128 passes (70 percent) in the Saints' first five games for 989 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions and 64.8 QBR for ninth in the league around only five sacks.
WR Chris Olave survives scare
Freshly returned from missing the Saints' previous game with a concussion, third-year wide receiver Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass in the first quarter Sunday against the Chargers. But he took a scary shot high to the head from cornerback Cam Hart's shoulder, and Olave got up slowly.
Olave went to the blue injury tent, which has been a home away from home for the Saints for much of this season. But he soon exited and returned to play and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. He has 31 receptions on the season for 387 yards and a touchdown.
Taysom Hill back to his old self
The Saints' Mr. Versatility, Taysom Hill, was all that Sunday against the Chargers in his first game back from lung and rib injuries after missing three games. The tight end/running back/Wildcat QB rushed four times for 20 yards, caught two passes for 21 yards and completed a 3-yard pass.
And on special teams he forced a fumble on a tackle of Chargers' punter J.K. Scott that resulted in a safety and 2-0 lead for the Saints. It was New Orleans' first lead since Sept. 29 at Atlanta when Hill rushed for two touchdowns.