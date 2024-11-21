Saints news: Interim coach Darren Rizzi's visual aids, history from Taysom Hill, recent roster transactions
Some of his methods are old school and corny, but at the moment no one is arguing with the results of 2-0 Saints' interim coach Darren Rizzi. New Orleans (4-7) is open this week before hosting the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) on Dec. 1 (4 p.m. ET, FOX).
We're looking at the latest news out of New Orleans, including Rizzi's grade school tactics and audio visual aids, Taysom Hill's latest NFL master class, and the Saints' recent roster transactions.
1. Interim coach Darren Rizzi's show-and-tell strategy works
When he took over after a 2-7 Saints' start, Rizzi went back to grade school tactics by moving players' lockers and meeting room seats around so they could mix with different teammates. And before last week's win over Cleveland, he harkened back to audio visual aids.
Rizzi brought a leveling beam used for construction, picture hanging, etc. to emphasize finishing a game and not losing it in the fourth quarter — which the Saints did multiple times this season, including after leading in the fourth quarter in losses to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Carolina. This was before previous coach Dennis Allen was fired. In six of the Saints' losses during their seven-game losing streak pre-Rizzi, New Orleans either led or was within a score as the final period opened.
"I thought the leveler was a really good symbolic thing," Rizzi said. "You only use a level at the end of a job to make sure you finish off the work and the job is done right."
In the Saints' 35-14 win Sunday over Cleveland, they entered the fourth quarter in a 14-14 tie and outscored the Browns, 21-0.
"I don't think anything's going to change if you don't talk about it," said Saints' multi-position star Taysom Hill, who scored two of the Saints' three TDs in the final period on 33- and 75-yard runs. "Finishing is something we've struggled with this year. You have to say, 'Hey, we need to be better, and what do we need to be better at?'"
2. Taysom Hill makes history
Saints' RB/QB/WR/TE/RET Taysom Hill became just the second player in the Super Bowl era of the NFL to rush for 130 yards or more, score three touchdowns and catch eight passes in the same game on Sunday. The previous was LaDainian Thomlinson in 2002, according to the Associated Press.
Hill was named the NFL offensive player of the week after rushing seven times for 138 yards with touchdowns of 10, 33 and 75 yards, catching eight passes for 50 yards, and completing an 18-yard pass. He also became the first player in Next Gen Stats history, which by definition does not cover a very long era and began in 2014, to play at least four snaps at five positions.
He logged 10 plays in the slot, eight at quarterback, six at running back and four each at wide receiver and tight end. He also returned a kick for 42 yards.
3. The Saints continue to make roster transactions
The Saints have reacquired rookie wide receiver/returner Jemaine Jackson after he cleared waivers. New Orleans waived him before the Browns game last week after he returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards and seven punts for 68 yards in four games. Jackson (5-foot-7, 170) came to the Saints as an undrafted free agent from Idaho.
The Saints also put defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) on injured reserve before adding Jackson. Jeffcoat signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas after the 2024 draft.