Saints news: Key players return, Derek Carr starts throwing, Alvin Kamara broken hand
It may feel like a reunion of sorts for the Saints on Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles when they play the Chargers. Two key offensive players who have not seen action since early this season and a host of others hurt and missing time along the way are expected to reunite on the playing field and try to end the Saints' five-game losing streak that followed a fantastic 2-0 start.
The mini-open date has served the Saints well after not playing since a 33-10 loss to Denver on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 17.
3 key offensive players set to return
Running back/tight end/Wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill (lung, ribs) has not played since carrying six times for 24 yards with 5- and 2-yard TDs at Atlanta for a 14-7 lead in the second quarter before leaving with bruised ribs. The Saints lost, 26-24. He had a full practice Thursday for the first time in a month and is expected to play Sunday.
Hill gained 53 yards on eight carries in the Saints' 47-10 and 44-19 wins over Carolina and Dallas to open the season. He injured a lung in the Dallas game and had to miss the Saints' 15-12 loss to Philadelphia a week later before returning for the Falcons in Week 4. Hill only plays in spots, but he is an emotionally uplifting player who usually provides a spark for the Saints, who desperately need that.
Starting right guard Cesar Ruiz also practiced fully on Thursday for the first time in several weeks. He has not played since hurting his right knee in that loss to the Eagles in Week 3. That came just after starting center Erik McCoy suffered a groin injury three plays into the Philadelphia game and left. He had surgery and is expected to be out for another two to four weeks. The Saints' offense — among the very best in the NFL after two weeks — has never been the same after those two injuries.
Wide receiver Chris Olave also had his first full practice since suffering a concussion on the third play of the Tampa Bay game in week six. He missed the Thursday night loss to Denver last week. Olave is the Saints leading wide receiver in catches with 23 for 280 yards and a touchdown. He had his best game of the season a week before his injury when he caught 10 passes for 87 yards against Atlanta.
Starting left guard/center Lucas Patrick, who has dealt with a chest injury in recent weeks, practiced fully on Thursday as well after limited participation on Wednesday.
2 badly needed defenders are also back
Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore left the Broncos' game last Thursday night with a hamstring injury, but he had full practices on Wednesday and Thursday and should play Sunday. Lattimore has been one of the NFL's top cover corners since his rookie season in 2017.
Another top defensive player practicing after injury is weak-side linebacker Pete Werner. He has not played since the Atlanta game in Week 4 because of a hamstring injury suffered two days before the Saints played at Kansas City on Monday Night Football on Oct. 7. He has been missed significantly as the Saints have tackled poorly throughout the season. Werner had limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but has a chance to play Sunday.
QB Derek Carr, other injured players getting healthier
Among the other injured players returning to practice this week were defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (back) and recently acquired center Connor McGovern (back). Saunders practiced on a limited basis, while McGovern had a full practice.
Starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) has not practiced this week, but he has been throwing for the first time since suffering his injury in the Kansas City loss in week five. And there is a slight chance he could play against the Chargers.
"I don't know that he'll be ready for Sunday," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "But we'll keep going and see where we're at. The first thing we've got to do is get him to a point where we feel like he's healthy enough to play a game and be effective. And then we'll make decisions on what we do once we get him to that spot."
Allen said Carr has been throwing well, but a more realistic return date would be at Carolina on Nov. 3. Allen said it is "very likely" he will play in that game. Rookie Spencer Rattler is expected to start his third straight game in place of Carr at Los Angeles, if Carr doesn't rally over the next few days.
Alvin Kamara played with a broken hand
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has played the last three games with a broken left hand suffered against Kansas City on Oct. 7.
"I put my hand down so I could keep myself up," Kamara said of the play he injured himself on while wearing a protective glove on his left hand during interviews Wednesday. "As long as I feel like I can protect myself on the field, I'm going to go."
Kamara is fifth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 690 — 438 rushing and 252 receiving.