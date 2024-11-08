Saints news: More practice 'juice' under interim Darren Rizzi, attacking added to defense, top injured players back
The New Orleans Saints have not had much fun this season since a 2-0 start that was followed by seven straight losses and their head coach, Dennis Allen, getting fired last Monday. But since then, the team is even having fun at practice as spirits tend to rise after a losing-dictated coaching change, at least in the short term out of relief and the general malaise exiting for a spell.
Just-inserted interim coach Darren Rizzi has been refreshing as well, changing the format of the practices, instituting more of a hunting mentality on defense, and the Saints have actually received some good news on the injury front for a change.
1. Different Practices
Rizzi, a vocal coach who was in his sixth season as the Saints' special teams coach, has changed practice on both sides of the ball.
"That's the most plays we've run in a practice in my career," Saints' quarterback Derek Carr said after the team's first practice on Wednesday under Rizzi.
"It was upbeat with non-stop moving," Carr said.
"It felt great to be out there," said Rizzi, who is a head coach for the first time since 2008 when he was 3-9 at FCS Rhode Island and 1-7 in the Colonial Athletic Association. "I felt like we got a little energy out there, a little juice, whatever you want to call it. I didn't feel like anybody was out there going through the motions."
At least, they're giving the old college try, right?
2. Hunt on defense, not the other way around
Rizzi is trying to make it a little more enjoyable for the Saints' troubled defense in the process. New Orleans is No. 28 out of 32 NFL teams in total defense with 376.4 yards allowed a game, 27th against the pass (239.4 yards a game), 25th against the run (136.6 yards) and 25th in points allowed (25.4).
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods will now be calling the plays after Allen had done that, and pass rush coach Brian Young has replaced defensive line coach Todd Grantham, who was demoted to an advisory role.
"Joe, he'll find a way to weaponize us," veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters Thursday. "Sometimes it feels like you're being hunted, you know?"
The Saints have allowed 33.2 points a game in their last four losses.
"I think Joe can really can turn that page and let us do what we do best. Let us hunt," Mathieu said.
"The system is still the system, but there may be other things I may call a little bit more," Woods said.
"We've just got to find a way to start having fun again," Mathieu said. "I don't think we've had fun in a long time as a team."
3. Center Erik McCoy and safety Will Harris return from injuries
The Saints were 2-0 and hosting Philadelphia on Sept 22 in week three when the curse really all began. Starting, six-year veteran center Erik McCoy, a Pro Bowl player last season, went down on the Saints' first series with a groin injury, had surgery and did not play again since. A rash of other offensive line injuries soon plagued the Saints and was part of the seven-game losing streak.
On Thursday, McCoy practiced for the first time, albeit on a limited basis. He remains on injured reserve, but the Saints have three weeks to reactivate him.
Starting safety Will Harris (hamstring) has also practiced this week for the first time since leaving the Kansas City game in week five with the injury. He practiced Wednesday on a limited bases and then Thursday fully. The Saints also have three weeks to reactivate him from injured reserve. Harris was off to a great start before the injury with an interception in the opener, three passes defended and 16 tackles through five starts.
Key Saints players who have not practiced this week because of injuries are wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), guard Lucas Patrick (ankle) and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring).