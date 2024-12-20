Saints news: Reports of Derek Carr out for year disputed, Alvin Kamara questionable for Packers, Chris Olave back
Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi has continued to speak of quarterback Derek Carr's hand injury as if he has as much "hand" (control) as George Costanza from "Seinfeld."
Only it's not Rizzi's hand that is hurt, and Carr has not spoken to reporters this week after missing last week's loss to Washington with a broken left, non-throwing hand and a concussion suffered in a win over the Giants on Dec. 8.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, apparently thinks he has a hand on the situation, too, and reported on Tuesday that it is "very unlikely" that Carr will play again this season, and that his hand was broken in two places after another examination.
Carr did not practice Thursday, but he has not been put on injured reserve and has time to get healthy and ready as the Saints (5-9) do not play until Monday at Green Bay (10-4). If he can practice once before the Green Bay game, he would likely clear his current concussion protocol, Rizzi said.
"If he was done for the season, we would have put him on IR (injured reserve) by now, and we have shut him down," Rizzi said Thursday. "That's just not the case. He's working his tail off every day (rehabilitating the injury). He's frustrated by some of the reports. We've had multiple conversations about it, and he's in here every day. He had a really good day today."
The Saints do not have an experienced backup, and that has showed as they are 0-4 without Carr this season. He missed three games in October with an oblique injury. Rookie Spencer Rattler started the three games in October, and second-year quarterback Jake Haener started versus Washington.
If Carr does not play at Green Bay, he will have two more chances to play - against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 29 in New Orleans and at Tampa Bay on the final weekend. The Saints still have a remote chance of reaching the playoffs, and Rizzi is still auditioning to be promoted from interim coach to coach.
"We will not put him in harm's way," Rizzi said.
But it is clear that the Saints' best chance of winning and Rizzi's best chance of getting the job is with Carr under center.
"Since I've taken over, Derek has started four games. We're 3-1 in those games," Rizzi said. "He's got a 68 completion percentage. He's thrown six touchdowns. He's got one interception. He's taken two sacks. His quarterback rating is over 103. So why would I play him? I think it's kind of obvious."
Spencer Rattler to start at Green Bay if Derek Carr not available
While waiting to see if Carr can return, Rizzi on Thursday named rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler his starting quarterback for the Packers on Monday.
Rattler nearly brought the Saints back from a 17-0 deficit against Washington last week after replacing starter Jake Haener in the third quarter. He completed 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Foster Moreau with no time on the clock to get the Saints within 20-19. Rizzi went for two, but Rattler just missed on a two-point conversion pass to tight end Juwan Johnson. It would have been a difficult catch, but it was catchable.
Rattler engineered four scoring drives in his four possessions with three in the fourth quarter — 71 yards in six plays for a touchdown, 51 yards in nine plays for a field goal, 59 yards in seven plays for a field goal and 56 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown.
"He gave us a spark in the second half, had a real good practice today," Rizzi said Thursday. "I think he learned a lot of things. The thing that probably impressed me the most was that two-minute drill (in the game's final minutes). I really liked how he – under the pressure – performed, and I didn't see a sense of panic at all. I saw him much more relaxed, much more in control. I saw a lot more leadership out of him."
Alvin Kamara does not practice
In addition to Derek Carr not practicing Thursday, star running back Alvin Kamara (groin) missed with the injury suffered Sunday against Washington.
"I'm going to be honest. It doesn't look great for this week," Rizzi said after initially saying the injury was minor early in the week. "We'll see. We're going to play that one by ear, whether it's going to be multiple weeks. Hopefully, we can get him back here by the end of the year."
Kamara has shown few signs of wear in his eighth season. He has rushed for a career-high 950 yards on 228 carries with six touchdowns and no lost fumbles. He has caught 68 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,493 total yards are his best since 2020.
Also not practicing Thursday were starting defensive end Chase Young (illness) and starting wide receivers Bub Means (ankle) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest). Tight end Juwan Johnson (foot) practiced on a limited basis. Starting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (shoulder) practiced fully. And starting wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) practiced for the first time since suffering the concussion at Carolina on Nov. 3. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Rizzi said he has a chance to play next week against Las Vegas.