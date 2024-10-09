Saints news: Rookie Spencer Rattler will start at QB for injured Derek Carr in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay
The first snap rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler takes in an NFL game will be as the starter for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday against Tampa Bay in the Superdome in New Orleans (12 p.m. central, FOX).
Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from South Carolina, replaces regular starter Derek Carr, who injured his left oblique late in the Saints' 26-13 loss at Kansas City on Monday night. Saints coach Dennis Allen picked Rattler over 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener, who replaced Carr Monday night and has been listed as the backup all season. Rattler is the more athletic choice with a stronger arm and better mobility.
"Spencer Rattler will be the quarterback for this game," Allen announced at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon. "We talked a lot about it, felt like in this particular game that he was going to give us the best chance to win. Both he and Jake have been practicing extremely hard, preparing to be the starter. We'll let him go play and see what he can do."
Spencer Rattler will start for Saints with Derek Carr sidelined in Week 6
Getting Rattler ready will largely fall on new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
"We're excited about him, and we're looking forward to watching him play," Allen said. "It's going to be incumbent on us as coaches to put him in the best position in order to be successful."
Rattler's mobility was likely very key as the Saints are playing with a battered offensive line that is currently down two starters who opened the season - center Erik McCoy and right guard Cesar Ruiz. Much shuffling has ensued.
"That's part of it, but there were a lot of factors that go into it," Allen said. "Certainly, we feel like he's got some mobility."
Asked why Haener would be the first to replace Carr Monday night, but not start the next game, Allen said, "We just felt this would be the right time for Spencer to get his opportunity. We'll keep all those things internal as to what went into making that decision. But there was a lot of discussion, and we came out of there feeling like this was the best thing to do."
Allen did not give a target date for Carr's return. After Tampa Bay, the Saints host Denver on Thursday night.
"He's got an oblique strain, and he won't be playing this week," Allen said. "We'll see where he's at come Thursday and kind of go from there. But he's really week-to-week."
Asked if Carr will start when he is healthy, depending on how Rattler does, Allen said, "Yeah, Derek Carr's going to be the starter."
Allen praised Rattler's play in practice.
"He's got athletic ability, can throw the ball," he said. "He's accurate. He creates some plays on the scout team. I just think this is a guy who has a lot of ability. He's a rookie, so we know we're going to have some challenges that go along with that. I think we'll have a good plan for him. We'll be excited about going out and playing him. He's made some really good plays against our defense. And his mobility has been good."