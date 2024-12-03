Saints have no way to replace utility man Taysom Hill after season-ending injury
By Lior Lampert
Perhaps no team has had worse injury luck than the New Orleans Saints throughout the 2024 NFL campaign. Suddenly, their misfortunes in the health department somehow got worse after the latest update on versatile tight end Taysom Hill.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, imaging confirmed that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in New Orleans' Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
While Schefter didn't specifically state a diagnosis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hill tore his ACL and "additional damage." It's an unfortunate blow for the reeling Saints and an aging player who has found his stride in the twilight years of his career. Moreover, New Orleans has virtually no way of replicating his skill set in the near or distant future.
Despite being listed as a tight end, Hill is much more than that. Of course, he famously entered the league as a quarterback out of BYU. But considering his first four seasons as a pro overlapped with retired Saints franchise passer Drew Brees, the former faced an uphill battle for reps. So, rather than letting him wither away on the bench, ex-New Orleans head coach Sean Payton found creative ways to deploy/unlock the 35-year-old.
Even with Payton no longer in the picture, Hill's usage has spilled over into the next regime. His ability to move across the formation and operate like a true jack of all trades is rare. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi recently gushed about how the New Orleans scoring unit is at its best when he's heavily involved. Nonetheless, the Saints must proceed without their multifunctional offensive weapon.
Hill was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 21-14 loss to the Rams. He took a helmet to the knee on a short rushing attempt and couldn't get himself off the ground afterward. Before exiting the contest, the utility man caught five passes for 37 yards, gaining 10 yards through the ground on five carries.
Across eight games this season, Hill amassed 465 scrimmage yards (278 rushing, 187 receiving) and six rushing/receiving touchdowns on 62 touches. He only attempted four passes, which yielded 21 scoreless yards and an interception.