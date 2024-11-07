Dark horse Saints replacement for Dennis Allen has New Orleans ties
By Lior Lampert
The firing of head coach Dennis Allen signaled that the New Orleans Saints have officially turned the page on the 2024 campaign. Then, for good measure, they shipped standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Dropping seven straight games after winning their first two, New Orleans' season has gone down the drain. Their descent has been grueling and seemingly never-ending. Whoever steps in as Allen's full-time replacement (if not interim Darren Rizzi) will be challenged with the daunting task of righting this wrecked ship. If only a prospective candidate familiar with the organization and potentially willing to embrace the opportunity becomes available.
Oh wait -- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn fits that bill.
Glenn, a former Saints defensive backs coach and player, was part of last offseason's head coaching cycle. He interviewed for multiple vacancies, though ultimately decided to stay in Detroit for another year. But his unit has thrived this season, meaning the 52-year-old should generate interest again. Considering New Orleans' recent opening and the established connection to the franchise, this might be a match made in heaven.
Before spending five years on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2016-20, Glenn was a cornerback for them in 2008. His tenure as a member of the team's secondary lasted merely four games. Still, a lasting impression was made, given that the two sides reunited following his retirement in 2010 (albeit in a different role).
Since hanging up the cleats, Glenn has worked his way up the coaching ranks, and the ongoing Detroit stint headlines his résumé. The Lions' defense has improved vastly since he took over, taking another step this year. Notably, they've been without superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson since Week 7. He was the consensus betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before fracturing his tibia and fibula.
Sans Hutchinson, Detroit's defense has remained stout. Somehow, there has been virtually no drop in production. The Lions are still at or near the top of several critical categories. They're fifth in points allowed (18.5), seventh in opponent rushing yards (106.4) and third in takeaways per game (2.0).