Saints spark massive draft trade buzz with NFL Combine meeting

The New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore as their head coach to breathe life into their moribund offense. Finding the right quarterback is crucial for his success for the franchise. Derek Carr currently occupies the No. 1 spot on the team's depth chart but his grip on the starting job is tenuous at best.

The team's decision to meet with Miami quarterback Cam Ward in at the NFL Scouting Combine this week is only serving to spark rumors in New Orleans. It could be an example of a front office doing its due diligence on a top prospect. It could also be a signal that the Saints are ready to make a big move up in Round 1 to make Ward their new franchise quarterback.

The Saints met with Cam Ward — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 28, 2025

it's easy to understand how Moore and his offensive coaching staff would be excited at the idea of working with Ward. His skills need a lot of refinement at the pro level but his talent is undeniable. The former Miami standout has excellent arm strength and good mobility. If he can improve his mechanics there's a chance he can turn into a high-level starter at the game's most important position.

If the Saints do want to move up to draft Ward, they will need to pay a steep price. They currently own the No. 9 overall pick in Round 1 but might have to go all the way up to No. 1 to make sure they land Ward. The Tennessee Titans currently hold that pick and may consider drafting Ward or another quarterback to chart a new course of their franchise.

Tennessee would likely demand a future first round pick and another premium asset or two to move that far down in the draft. That might be too high of a price for a Saints team that needs to fill multiple roster holes in this year's draft. On the other hand, nothing is more important to New Orleans than getting their quarterback room right. If they believe Ward is a future franchise quarterback there's no reason they should not be willing to deal multiple picks to make sure they secure his rights.

It's too soon to know if the Saints are truly interested in moving up to take Ward, but meeting with him proves they are least open to the idea. They are a team to watch as a potential trade partner with the Titans as the draft approaches.