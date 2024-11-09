Saints' star Chris Olave's season could be over due to concussion
By Lior Lampert
New Orleans Saints standout wide receiver Chris Olave is reportedly headed to injured reserve due to his most recent concussion, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Olave's imminent IR stint means he'll miss at least New Orleans' next four games. However, Rapoport believes the underlying circumstances of the situation present a "real chance" the talented wideout "has played his last down in 2024."
Rapoport cites the "nature" of Olave's brain injury, New Orleans' 2-7 record and notes that the 24-year-old has been seeking medical advice as his rationale. All things considered, the renowned NFL insider envisions a scenario where the Saints avoid putting their stud pass-catcher in harm's way -- and reasonably so.
After exiting the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers on a stretcher, Olave was taken to the hospital. Ultimately and thankfully, he was discharged and cleared to travel back to New Orleans with his teammates. Nonetheless, the latest instance marks his second concussion in less than a month and the fifth documented instance of his football career.
Dating back to his collegiate days at Ohio State, Olave has dealt with multiple head injuries. So, albeit unfortunate that he's ostensibly sidelined indefinitely, it's refreshing to see the Saints err on the side of caution. We often see teams fail to protect players from themselves, which only worsens things in the long run. With that in mind, New Orleans deserves praise for handling the matter delicately.
Given that the Saints are far from playoff contention and on a downward trajectory, there's absolutely zero reason to rush Olave back. Cranial issues shouldn't be taken lightly, especially knowing his extensive history of them.
First and foremost, Olave's safety takes precedence. Moreover, ensuring the 2022 first-round pick is healthy and ready for the start of the 2025 campaign surely trumps his return to salvage this year.
Meanwhile, it's worth wondering if Olave's health concerns impact New Orleans' decision to pick up his fifth-year option for 2026. As skilled as he is, they may think twice before tacking on an additional and fully guaranteed salary.
If we've seen the last of Olave this season, he'll finish with 32 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown across eight games.