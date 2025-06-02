Sam Coffey’s rise continues with another big USWNT moment

The World Cup, that the United States has a chance in, is only two years away. Now, questions may be arising as to who head coach Emma Hayes will be looking to redeem the women's team after their 2023 disappointment. This past weekend, one player may have taken another step to being given a huge look for the roster.

In a 3-0 victory over China on May 31, midfielder Sam Coffey scored her second goal of her international career. She scored off a pass from Catarina Macario to give the United States a 2-0 lead that they never relinquished.

The USWNT beat China, 3-0

For Coffey, it has been a sudden rise to the senior national team. She had her first call up in 2022 but was kept off the World Cup roster in 2023. She did have call-ups in the fall of that season. She scored her first international goal against the same China team.

She was a part of both the Concacaf W Gold Cup and Olympic rosters that saw the United States return to form and claim top prizes at each tournament.

It seems Coffey may be ready to take the next leap and make her first World Cup roster. Currently, she plays for the NWSL's Portland Thorns and has emerged as a leader and steady presence for both clubs.

She recently spoke to The Athletic about her approach to the game while on the pitch. "Servant leadership is something that’s really important to me and that does draw back to my faith,” she said. “I want to be a leader who puts the team and those around me before myself and pours into those around me, whether that’s someone who’s playing 90 minutes or someone who doesn’t make a game-day roster."

In 2023, the National Team made it to the round of 16, but lost in penalty kicks. They also had their worst finish in group stage of any World Cup. Now with new faces and new coach, the team will look to rebound and claim their fifth World Cup title.

It may be in 2027, but it is never too early to start thinking about what approach the team will take to secure the victory. It also is never too early to ask about who will be representing the team for that summer. If Coffey continues to play as well as she has lately, it would be a surprise to see her not on the roster that season.