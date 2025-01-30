The funniest Sam Darnold free-agency destination unfortunately seems off the table
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was expected to serve as a stopgap starter while the team developed rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Darnold, who was on fourth team in seven seasons, appeared to be venturing toward a career as a journeyman quarterback. Instead, McCarthy’s season-ending injury in the preseason left the veteran with no competition for the job, and he took advantage of the opportunity. Darnold started all 17 regular season games for the first time in his career and led Minnesota to a 14-3 record. The 27-year-old posted career highs in every major statistical category, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 102.5 passer rating.
Although his poor performances in the final two games of the season will hurt his market value, Darnold is still expected to be one of the top players available in free agency this offseason.
Sam Darnold reuniting with the Jets is comedic, but unlikely
For those who enjoy watching the world burn, there would be few landing spots more entertaining than the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that reunion is unlikely. Alec Lewis of The Athletic listed five potential destinations for Darnold, but the Jets were not among them.
The Jets selected Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his career was marred with dysfunction right from the start. Darnold, who became the youngest starting quarterback in NFL history, had his first pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown. In his sophomore season, Darnold’s career went into a nosedive. He missed time after being diagnosed with mononucleosis and became a mockery after he confessed to “seeing ghosts” against Bill Belichick’s defense. In his third and final year with the team, Darnold threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (9).
It’s understandable why Darnold may be hesitant to return to the Jets, particularly after reports of the team's inept ownership.
Along with returning to Minnesota, Darnold may have the opportunity to join the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks or New York Giants.
The Raiders, which are currently rebuilding their team under new minority owner Tom Brady, have the most salary cap space, and head coach Pete Carroll already helped revive the career of former Jets quarterback Geno Smith.
The Steelers would offer the most organizational stability, and their experiment with quarterback Russell Wilson proved that they can find success with a struggling veteran. Darnold also has familiarity with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who worked closely with Darnold as the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator in 2023.