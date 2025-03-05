Sam Darnold is running out of suitors just one day after NFL franchise tag deadline

Sam Darnold is widely considered the crown jewel of the 2025 free-agent quarterback class. And reasonably so, considering he's firmly in the prime of his career and coming off a breakout campaign. However, interest in his services is ostensibly waning -- and we haven't even reached the official beginning point of the new league year.

March 4 marked a pivotal moment on the NFL calendar: The franchise tag deadline. Notably, the Vikings watched this date come and go, electing not to designate Darnold, meaning he's slated to hit the open market this offseason. While this should enable the veteran signal-caller to maximize earnings, a potential lack of suitors may neutralize his public perception and value.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are all quarterback-needy teams. Nonetheless, they've each been connected to non-Darnold options, dampening the prospects of a bidding leaguewide bidding war.

Pittsburgh has its sights set on running it back with one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields for next season, reportedly preferring the latter. Titans insider Paul Kuharsky revealed that Tennessee is likely out on Darnold, barring a team-friendly deal. Moreover, clubs at or near the top of the 2025 draft could hold out for one of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami.

Both New York squads have signaled an openness to trade up with the Titans for the No. 1 overall pick, presumably to land Sanders or Ward. Meanwhile, ESPN's Dan Graziano ($) cited an "overwhelming belief" that the Cleveland Browns will spend the No. 2 selection on a passer, eliminating another Darnold destination.

With that in mind, Darnold is left with the Raiders, Colts and whoever doesn't choose Ward/Sanders. Indianapolis is deeply invested in 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson as its long-term solution under center, so they're conceivably eyeing a bridge quarterback. Darnold doesn't necessarily fit that bill, or at least that's how his representatives (should) advertise him.

Subsequently, Las Vegas and the loser of the Ward/Sanders sweepstakes stick out as franchises that could target Darnold. A return to the Minnesota Vikings isn't seemingly off the table, though 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy's presence complicates matters. But as you can see, the possibilities aren't as endless as they once appeared.