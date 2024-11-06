Sam Darnold’s Vikings resurgence played huge role in trade deadline, just not how you think
When Tuesday’s trade deadline passed and Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson didn’t budge from their respective teams, it raised some eyebrows.
Carolina all but concluded they were done with Young, benching him two weeks into his sophomore season in the NFL. If it wasn’t for Andy Dalton getting injured in a car accident, maybe things shake out differently.
Richardson getting benched for Joe Flacco, seemed like all signs were pointing to the team moving on from him as well.
But with both players still on their respective teams, you have to wonder what made them hesitate to move on.
There’s probably multiple reasons they had to stay course with two former top five picks in the 2023 draft. But the biggest reason is probably Sam Darnold.
Darnold needed to move around in the NFL to finally find the best situation for him. When he arrived in Minnesota, we weren’t quite sure what he would look like. But after a 5-0 start and the Colts seeing firsthand what confidence in a quarterback does, maybe his resurgence gave both the Panthers and Colts a good reason to believe in their young quarterbacks.
It's also evident with Baker Mayfield thriving in Tampa Bay the last two seasons. All these quarterbacks were top selections for a reason. They’re talented enough to be starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
The goal is for that to happen with the teams that draft them. But just because it doesn’t happen that way, doesn’t mean they aren’t good. Darnold and Mayfield are proof of that.
So maybe Darnold finding a way to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL forced the Panthers and Colts to reconsider missing out on what Young and Richardson could become.
Maybe they did it to avoid looking foolish if they saw immediate success. But maybe they’re simply stalling their success.
Mayfield and Darnold needed new teams, new environments and new coaches to fully reach their potential in the NFL. Maybe that’s how Young and Richardson can reach theirs.
Like Jeremy Fowler said in an ESPN+ article, now may not be a good time to deal Young and Richardson. They have just a year in the NFL. It took the New York Jets three years before they were ready to move on.
It took Cleveland four before they were ready to (stupidly) cash in on Deshaun Watson and end Mayfield’s career with the Browns.
Both teams are cautious about how they’re handling their young quarterbacks for good reason. But if Carolina and Indianapolis are selfish, Young and Richardson may never get the chance to prove just how good they can be.