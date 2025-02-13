Samaje Perine puts an end to latest Chiefs Super Bowl conspiracy theory
By Jack Posey
By halftime of the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles had silenced most talks of the Kansas City Chiefs pulling off the 3-peat when they led by 24 going into the locker room. The Chiefs were able to fight back to make the final score 40-22, leaving New Orleans with some of their dignity.
There were many postgame stories, many of which targeted Patrick Mahomes' legacy, talent, and leadership abilities. One video that surfaced online following the Chiefs' loss showed Mahomes consoling his teammates as the game came to a close.
Mahomes went down the bench dapping up his receiving core, Isiah Pacheco, and shared a long embrace with Travis Kelce. But in the video, he appeared to ignore Samaje Perine.
Viewers were quick to attack Mahomes' character. Perine, himself, commented on the video, saying, "Lol I actually stood up to untie my pants strings, no one blamed anybody. It’s not that deep."
His comment received 4,916 likes, but if you see the post, you might not see the comment.
Samaje Perine squashes Chiefs Super Bowl 'controversy'
Perine, the third-string running back behind Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, had one carry for eight yards and was only targeted once
It does seem questionable in the video why Mahomes walked past him. At first glance, it is easy to say, "Oh, Mahomes just ignored him," but if Perine says he was undoing his pant strings, I believe him. I believe him, because Mahomes embraced Kelce, who is normally reliable for the Chiefs, had a rough Super Bowl of his own, dropping multiple passes and being a non-threat.
The other part of the comment that is funny to me is, "Nobody blames anybody. It's not that deep." First of all, it is that deep, at least in the moment, it's the Super Bowl. And one member of the Chiefs did have somebody to blame, that being DeAndre Hopkins blaming the referees.