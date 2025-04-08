Sampson: If Cooper Flagg’s the best in nation, Walter Clayton Jr. is 'right there'

Before the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators faced off in the national championship game, head coach Kelvin Sampson made it clear he's a huge fan of Walter Clayton Jr., the star guard he needed to figure out how to slow down.

Sampson knows a winner when he sees one and the Florida standout definitely qualifies.

"If Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country, then this kid's right there with him. He is the ultimate winner," Sampson told CBS.

"Walter Clayton Jr... if Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country, then this kid's right there with him. He is the ultimate winner."



— Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson with high praise for Walter Clayton Jr. of @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/17vCCqd7fQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 7, 2025

Flagg certainly looked like the undisputed No. 1 overall pick during his one-and-done freshman season. He had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in Duke's Final Four loss to Houston. So Sampson got quite the look at him in San Antonio.

Clayton isn't such a sure-thing in the NBA Draft. His stock has certainly risen over the course of the NCAA Tournament. Dropping 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four will do that. He's been an unstoppable force throughout the tournament, coming up big in the biggest games. However, that boost might only lift him into the first round. He's certainly not in contention for one of the top picks like Flagg is.

So it's the ultimate compliment for Sampson to put Clayton in the same bucket as Flagg. They're very different prospects, but great players are great players. Whether you're an 18-year-old phenom or a 22-year-old March Madness break out star, your ability to impact games is what matters. Both Flagg and Clayton have that ability.

Sampson walked the walk with his respect for Clayton. The Cougars clearly game-planned to keep him quiet on the scoring side. He still dished seven assists to help his team fight back from a double-digit deficit.

We'll see if NBA teams agree with Sampson and give Clayton his chance in the pros.