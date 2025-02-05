San Francisco Chronicle finds one last way to stick it to John Fisher on the way out
By Austin Owens
The Athletics have called Oakland home since 1968. Over the last few seasons, the A’s have become the laughing stock of Major League Baseball. From 2022-2024, they have a record of 179-307. As many would expect, attendance rates for the organization dipped drastically and fans have been calling for owner John Fisher to sell the team but their wish has not come true.
Fans in the Oakland area proved in 2023 that attendance was down due to the perceived poor ownership resulting in a lack of performance on the field. Nearly 28,000 fans packed into the Oakland Coliseum the same day it was announced the organization was officially moving to Las Vegas. This reverse boycott initiative was a unique way for fans to show their frustration. This frustration is continuing, now with even news sources insulting John Fisher.
San Francisco Chronicle to ignore A’s guidelines
The A’s have already played their last game in Oakland but their new home in Las Vegas will not be ready until the 2028 season. To fill the time gap, the A’s will play their home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. This park also plays home to the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
With this being a temporary move, the A’s organization has decided to completely remove a city name at the start of their title and will be simply known as the “Athletics.” The San Francisco Chronicle has decided to ignore these guidelines and will refer to them as the “Sacramento A’s.”
Perhaps the San Francisco Chronicle is being a little petty because they feel like the A’s organization is stepping into their territory by playing in a Giants minor league stadium. By ignoring the guidelines the A’s have set regarding their name, the mess John Fisher has been a part of the last few years has not been forgotten.