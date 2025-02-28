Sandy Alcantara buzz should have Mets, Red Sox readying for trade war

The Miami Marlins traded away most of their big-league talent last season. But they held onto ace Sandy Alcantara as the righty continued to recover from Tommy John surgery. Alcantara is likely to be the most valuable piece on the Marlins roster, so it's only a matter of time before they look to deal him away, too.

The buzz surrounding the star pitcher is growing as the days go by. While there were a lot of questions to be asked about his health, velocity, stuff, and return from such a serious injury, Alcantara has likely silenced any of the doubters with his start to spring training.

Not only does the former Cy Young-winner look comfortable and confident, but the velocity and stuff are both back to where they were before the injury.

With that in mind, it's only a matter of time before the Marlins incite a trade war by tossing him on the trade block. Who could look to land the righty in a massive midseason deal?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

A Sandy Alcantara trade war between Mets, Red Sox seems inevitable

FanSided's Jacob Mountz recently suggested the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets would be the top suitors in a deal for Alcantara.

The Mets make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Alcantara. New York has a depleted starting rotation after losing multiple arms in free agency. The Mets added some pitchers this offseason, but they're also fighting through injuries. After adding Juan Soto, the Mets will be one of the most aggressive teams this season.

The Red Sox could add another starter as well. They've already added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler this offseason, but a controllable ace like Alcantara would fit in any team's rotation. Boston has a loaded farm system and talent at the big-league level that it could trade away to acquire the righty.

Either way, it's going to be quite the bidding war once the Marlins begin shopping him. Other teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves could throw their names in the hat too, but it'll be hard to match what the Mets and Red Sox may be willing to give up for him.