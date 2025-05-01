These 2 teams need to take advantage of Sandy Alcantara’s slump, and fast

With the calendar now flipped to April, we've gotten a healthy sample size of players that will likely be available at the MLB trade deadline. The longtime ace of the Miami Marlins, Sandy Alcantara, is at the forefront of rumors. Understandably, the Marlins have opted to hold onto Alcantara thus far, knowing they can get more for him at the deadline when more teams incite a bidding war for his services.

That mind state is correct if you're Peter Bendix and the Marlins front office, until you realize Alcantara may be quickly losing trade value as his struggles persist. Betting on a bounce back will pay off handsomely, but if Alcantara's struggles continue, the likelihood of teams offering a top prospect become slimmer as time goes on. If the Marlins decide to make Alcantara available before the deadline, these two teams must be the first in line.

Baltimore Orioles can rectify a poor offseason

After failing to reel in Garrett Crochet via trade or land any significant starting pitcher in free agency, even though the front office was given a green light, the Baltimore Orioles must make a splash in the trade market if they wish to compete in 2025. With a starting rotation ERA of 6.04, the third-worst mark in MLB, the Orioles have the worst starting rotation of any team looking to contend this season.

Alcantara has been struggling in 2025, particularly in three of his last four starts, which has seen his ERA skyrocket from 3.72 to 8.31. Still, we're early in the year and there's plenty of room for bounce back. The trick here is actually convincing the Marlins to part ways, who may be thinking they have nothing to lose by keeping him at this point. Still, a productive Alcantara, especially in a buy-low scenario is precisely what Baltimore could use to right the ship.

Chicago Cubs missed the mark in free agency, and then lost their ace

The Chicago Cubs are currently in first place in the NL Central with a record of 18-13, but that record is more impressive when you remember the strength of schedule the North Siders have endured through this early part of the season. Complicating matters amid a playoff push, the Cubs lost their ace Justin Steele for the rest of the year. Though the team has still recorded a respectable 3.61 ERA, third in the NL, the likelihood of their starting rotation performing in the upper echelon is not something team President Jed Hoyer should be willing to roll the dice on.

After the Cubs shocked the baseball world by landing Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, the priority became acquiring another top-of-the-line starting pitcher to catapult the team into the conversation as the best team in the league. With Tucker in the mix, the Cubs have been the most formidable offensive team in the league, but they will also need to address both their rotation and bullpen before the trade deadline.

The Cubs have the prospect pool to pull off any deal, and in a year that may be make or break for Hoyer, it isn't hard to envision him getting aggressive in a nothing-to-lose scenario. Extending Kyle Tucker, or at least knowing they will aggressively pursue him, will be critical to who the Cubs make available via trade. With Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong inked long term, coveted prospects such as Kevin Alcantara or Owen Caissie can be had in return for a starting pitcher. The Sandy situation will be a story to monitor as time goes on.