Saquon Barkley and the Giants ruined ‘Hard Knocks: Offseason’ for everyone after one year
By Scott Rogust
This past offseason, the New York Giants became the first team to be a part of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason," following the NFC East team through free agency and the NFL Draft. The main takeaways from the series were general manager Joe Schoen allowing running back Saquon Barkley to hit free agency, and the team failing to trade up ini the first round to select a quarterback. Those moves were highlighted throughout the season, as Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately won a Super Bowl, while Drake Maye, one of their draft targets, shined with the New England Patriots.
"Hard Knocks: Offseason" didn't help the Giants, as their decisions were constantly brought up, as they went 3-14 on the year in what was supposed to be a 100th season filled with positive memories. Instead, the Giants faithful will look back on this year as being one of the worst in recent memory.
Due to the Giants, it appears there won't be a second season of "Hard Knocks: Offseason."
Tom Rock of New York Newsday says that while it isn't a definitive report, but after talking to NFL and media people, "it sounds like no team wants anything to do with 'Offseason Hard Knocks.'"
HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' in jeopardy after Giants disaster
If this is the case, it's not hard to see why no team would want to be a part of this. For the Giants, it presented fans to see what goes behind their decisions. It just so happens that Schoen's decision backfired for the most part.
First, the Barkley situation. Schoen believed he didn't have to pay top dollar for a running back, and wait. The thing is, he misread the running back market while allowing Barkley to leave. This is where the viral clip of team owner John Mara kicks in, as Mara said he would have trouble sleeping if Barkley joined the Eagles. Eventually, he did.
The former Giant signed on with the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract. Meanwhile Josh Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal. So, Schoen pivoted quickly to signing Devin Singletary on a three-year, $16.5 million.
Barkley had great success with the Eagles, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns through 16 regular season games. In the playoffs, Barkley ran for 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries. While he didn't put up huge numbers in Super Bowl LIX, he still walked way with a Lombardi Trophy.
Meanwhile, the Giants tried and failed to convinced the Patriots to give them the third overall pick. With that, the Patriots selected Drake Maye out of UNC. Meanwhile the Giants, despite having Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. on the board, selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, in hopes he would revitalize the offense and get the most out of Daniel Jones.
Instead, Jones continued to struggle, even with Nabers to throw to. Eventually, Jones was benched and then released shortly afterward. Now, the Giants will enter this offseason with a desperate need at quarterback. But, they can take solace in the fact that Nabers looks like a superstar. Meanwhile, Maye looks like the Patriots' quarterback of the future, showing promise despite the lack of help on offense.
Given how much flak the Giants received this year based on this show alone, it's really hard to envision another team say "sure, sign us up!" With that, "Hard Knocks: Offseason" may be one and done.