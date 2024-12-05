Saquon Barkley could be weeks away from historic revenge game against the Giants
By Kinnu Singh
For six years, running back Saquon Barkley toiled away behind the New York Giants’ porous offensive line. After the 2023 season, Giants general manager Joe Schoen decided to let the star running back test the free agency market. It proved to be a blessing for Barkley, who crossed enemy lines and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles offensive line has posted a run-block win rate of 73 percent, seventh-best in the NFL, per ESPN Analytics. That’s created more than enough daylight for Barkley to break through the first level of the defense. From there, he’s managed to spin, stutter and hurdle his way past would-be tacklers.
Barkley has gashed defenses for 1,499 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through 12 games this season. He’s also added 267 yards and two scores on 29 catches. Barkley is on pace for 2,125 rushing yards, which would eclipse Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, albeit in one additional game.
Dickerson set the record with 2,105 rushing yards in 16 games during the 1984 season. That record has stood strong ever since, and few running backs have ever come close to touching it.
Saquon Barkley is on pace to break rushing record against the Giants
At this rate, stopping Barkley from surpassing Dickerson will come down to a fitting opponent: the Giants. Barkley will face New York in the regular season finale, and it’s hard to imagine a better way for any player to get revenge than to break a 40-year-old record against his former team.
Keeping that pace will be easier said than done. After all, defenses will begin to focus on stopping Barkley as he inches closer to that record-setting number. Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson came close to surpassing the record in 2012, but the Green Bay Packers prevented him from seizing the rushing crown in the final game of the season. The star running back finished that game with 199 rushing yards, leaving him just nine yards short of breaking Dickerson’s record.
Still, the path to the rushing record — and the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award — may not be as difficult for Barkley. The Eagles will close out the regular season against four of the six worst rushing defenses in their final five games, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.
In Week 14, the Eagles will face the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed a league-worst 166.8 rushing yards per game. The Pittsburgh Steelers will present Barkley with his toughest remaining challenge in Week 15. Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense has held teams to 90.5 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the league. The final three games will come against opponents who have all allowed at least 137 rushing yards per game.
If Barkley enters the final week of the regular season within distance of the record, the Giants will have a hard time stopping him from passing it. New York’s abysmal run defense has allowed an average of 145.8 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.
In Week 7, Barkley torched the Giants defense for 176 rushing yards on just 17 carries. He didn’t take a single snap in the fourth quarter as the Eagles turned to their backups to close out the 28-3 blowout win. In Week 18, Barkley will likely tote the ball regardless of the score.