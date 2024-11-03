Saquon Barkley just did something on a football field that no one has ever seen before
By Quinn Everts
In 2024, there aren't many things a football player can do that makes fans go "what did I just watch?"
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley just did that though. In the second quarter of the Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Barkley caught a pass from Jalen Hurts (that's not the crazy part) then broke a tackle (impressive, but still not the crazy part) then spun out of another tackle (wildly impressive, but still not the best part) and then hurdled a defender... backwards?
It's true. Barkley jumped over a Jaguars defender backwards before falling forward for an extra few yards.
If this has ever happened before, we certainly don't remember it. Barkley's athleticism is pretty much unparalleled in the NFL, and every once in a while he reminds us how much of a freak athlete he is by doing things like this.
Barkley has a pretty unique combination of vision, strength and agility and when it all combines beautifully in a play like this, it's hard not to get excited. Since his days at Penn State, Barkley has been exhilarating to watch, but this might be his best move ever. This might be the best move ever by anyone.
Saquon Barkley scores on touchdown pass in the first quarter
Earlier in this game, before Barkley broke out a seemingly impossible move, he caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts, which usually wouldn't be huge news, but it broke a pretty woeful trend from the Eagles; this was their first points in the first quarter all season long. This is Week 9, mind you!
So not only has Barkley invented a new skill move, he also got the Eagles on the board in the first quarter for the first time this year. That's a pretty good first half.