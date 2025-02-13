Saquon Barkley makes it clear he’s still new to the Eagles with Taylor Swift comment
By Austen Bundy
Super Bowl LIX was a star-studded event, complete with celebrity cameos during the Apple Music halftime show and those that paid a hefty price to cheer on either team from the suites. Of course, everyone knew exactly which specific celebrity would be on camera the most (or at least talked about incessantly online for the entire game): International pop superstar and noted girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, was most definitely present in New Orleans.
However, Swift didn't get as warm of a reception as she's typically used to in gigantic arenas. She was shown on the jumbotron ahead of kickoff and swiftly received a large round of boos from the fans in the stadium.
Now, to be fair, anecdotal evidence suggested the crowd at Caesars Superdome was mostly made up of Philadelphia Eagles fans. There was just no way any of them, given their reputation, were going to go easy on the well-known significant other of a star player on their team's opponent. Except, well, apparently one of their own stars didn't get the memo on Sunday.
Saquon Barkley still hasn't adjusted to Eagles fans' attitudes with hilarious Taylor Swift comment
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, as part of his post-Super Bowl media tour, was speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday and gave his two cents on the brotherly "love" Swift was shown.
"I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," Barkley said. "She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."
Oh sweet, innocent Saquon. He still doesn't get it yet. Philadelphia fans are ruthless and proudly disrespectful in the face of any that oppose their beloved teams. He'll learn that as he continues his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love. He probably should've already had it engrained in him when he was a member of the New York Giants.
But in all seriousness, he does have a point. Swift has brought a whole new demographic to the NFL. She's got reach that not even Tom Brady or any legend of the game has had in the league's more than 100-year-old history. She deserves even just a smidgen of respect from fans.
Philly fans will continue doing their thing, however. That's just a rule of life and a law of sports fandom. Swift doesn't look like she's going anywhere, unless her boyfriend decides to hang up his cleats this offseason — and then the league will be scrambling to figure out how to keep her around longer.