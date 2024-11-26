Saquon Barkley isn't only player making Joe Schoen, Giants look bad for letting them walk out the door
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants (2-9) are arguably at rock bottom. The team hasn't won a game in seven weeks and its division rivals have all gotten better to some degree (except maybe Dallas).
On Sunday Night Football, former Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke two career highs in Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He rushed for 255 yards (career single-game best), two touchdowns and now totals 1,392 yards on the year (career single-season best).
Barkley's career night revived online dunking on the Giants for letting him walk in free agency and instead betting the house on quarterback Daniel Jones (who just cleared waivers on Monday, by the way).
Now, the 27-year-old rusher is drawing Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP speculation, making New York general manager Joe Schoen's offseason decision look even worse. But Barkley isn't the only player Schoen let walk in free agency and is now absolutely balling out with his new club.
Xavier McKinney also making Joe Schoen, Giants look bad for letting him hit free agency
Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney recorded his seventh interception of the season on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and now co-leads the league in the category.
The 26-year-old was drafted by New York in 2020 (second round, 36th overall) and spent four seasons in the club's secondary, including as a team captain, like Barkley. Schoen let him walk in free agency after contract talks went nowhere. Well, Green Bay was willing to pay that price, and it's looks like money well spent.
McKinney's play is now drawing Defensive Player of the Year murmurs after being named defensive player for the month of October in the NFC.
With six games remaining, McKinney is halfway to the NFL record for most interceptions in a season (14 set by Night Train Lane in 1952). Even if he reaches the 10-pick mark, he'd become just the 10th player in league history this century to do so.
Schoen's rationale for pinching pennies and spending them elsewhere has not worked out for New York this season and instead has enriched his conference foes ten-fold. Letting players go who could win Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year would be a bad look for Schoen.