Saquon Barkley is in for rude awakening courtesy of angry New Yorkers in return
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the first time this season on Sunday in what will be the highly anticipated (and awkward) reunion with former star running back Saquon Barkley.
The 27-year-old signed with Philadelphia in free agency after a dicey negotiation with New York fell through and was all caught on camera for HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason."
There was about a $1-2 million difference between what New York was willing to pay and what Barkley was asking for, ending in a messy divorce as The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote.
The whole saga clearly affected Barkley, who told The Athletic's Diana Russini in July that he felt he "never got a true negotiation." He also took a shot at New York general manager Joe Schoen and how he described how stressful his handling of the situation was for him.
Saquon Barkley thinks all will be forgiven when he returns to MetLife Stadium
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley appears to have put any grudges behind him and is expecting fans in New York to have done the same. News flash: That's now how New York fandom works.
"Maybe I'm naive, but I think it's over. That chapter's closed. I truly don't care no more, and I'm pretty sure fans don't care no more," he said.
I think Barkley is going to find out he is, indeed, being naive about the whole thing. New York fans are brutal, even when you're on their team. What makes him think it'll suddenly get better when you return, this time, on a hated rival?
There's only one thing certain about Sunday and that's when Barkley tramples all over New York's defense, he's going to hear a deafening wave of boos but they won't all be for him.