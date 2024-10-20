Saquon Barkley’s selfless move proves he wasn’t interested in Giants revenge game
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants fans were dreading the day they'd have to watch their former running back Saquon Barkley return to MetLife Stadium. Well, that day came and it went just about as you'd think it would.
Barkley trampled the New York defense for 176 yards and a touchdown, contributing heavily to Philadelphia's 28-3 victory.
Saquon Barkley chose not to rub his triumphant return in New York's face
Barkley is the all-time leading rusher at MetLife Stadium and his 176 yards just added to that record further. However, there was another personal record he could've broken during Sunday's game.
According to WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni offered Saquon an opportunity to break his personal single-game rushing record in the fourth quarter.
With the Eagles already up 28-3 with New York's offense showing no signs of life whatsoever, Barkley declined and told him to let other players get touches. Sirianni told reporters post-game that that gesture shows what a "special teammate" Barkley is.
That didn't stop New York fans from booing and jeering him the entire day he was gashing their defense. Barkley called it "a compliment" but was eager to move on from the revenge game narrative.
He also found it "crazy" that New York fans were burning his jersey in the parking lot as he and the team walked into the facility.
"I don't know if I've ever experienced anything like that in my life," he said. "Hopefully I don't experience that again but in that moment, I was ready for 3rd and 1 — let's just say that."
Philadelphia (4-2) and New York (2-5) will play once more on Jan. 5 but by that point, the Week 17 rematch probably won't mean much in the Barkley-Giants saga if the Eagles are already playoff bound and benches its starters.