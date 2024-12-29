Saquon Barkley tracker: How close is Eagles star to breaking NFL rushing record?
By Quinn Everts
Breaking an NFL record in 2024 is impressive, no matter what that record is. Breaking the all-time rushing record set by Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson would be one of the more impressive feats on a list of impressive feats for Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles running back is within shouting distance of that record with two games remaining.
This season, Barkley has rushed for 1,838 yards, which is already good enough for 19th-most in a season in NFL history. Barkley is 268 yards away from breaking Dickerson's record of 2,105 yards, which he set in 1984. In order to pass Dickerson for the best rushing yards season ever, Saquon will have to average 144 rushing yards per game in the Eagles final two games of the season. When you put it like that, it seems pretty attainable.
While Dickerson's record is in reach, a 2,000 yard season seems like a given for Barkley at this point. He's 162 yards away from cracking 2K, and he'd be the first player since Derrick Henry to hit the 2,000 rushing yard mark in a season, and just the ninth player in NFL history to do it, joining Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Henry, Terrell Davis and Chris Johnson. Not a bad group!
Eagles could clinch NFC East on Saquon's historic day
Barkley isn't just aiming for individual records on Sunday. Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over Dallas (or a loss by the Commanders) so Week 17 could be cathartic for Eagles fans hoping to see Saquon pass 2,000 yards and for the team to clinch its second division crown in three years.
With Barkley away from 162 yards and averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season, he'd (theoretically) need to carry the ball 28 times today to pass that mark — but we know how quickly Barkley can break off a few massive runs. He's been doing it all year long.