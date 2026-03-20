Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Hannah Hidalgo: The WBB stars who are and aren't eligible for the WNBA Draft

March Madness is where the spotlight on women's basketball players gets even brighter. With the WNBA Draft only two weeks after the NCAA National Championship, GMs are watching everyone. If there's a chance to raise your stock, it's in March. But some of the brightest stars you'll watch over the next few weeks will have to wait a while before jumping to the WNBA.

NBA players only need to be 19 or one year removed from high school to enter the draft, which has set up a parade of one-and-dones. But that's not how things works in the WNBA.

WNBA Draft eligibility rules

Players, of course, can only be drafted if they are eligible. The WNBA Draft eligibility rules are fairly simple. International players must be at least 20 years old during the year they are drafted. For domestic players, mostly coming from the NCAA, they must be at least 22 years of age during the year they are drafted. They must either have no remaining college eligibility or relinquish any future college eligibility.

The 2026 WNBA Draft is set up for chaos, with two new expansion teams picking, the Dallas Wings looking for a running mate for defending Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers at No. 1 and the powerhouse Minnesota Lynx at No. 2.

2026 WNBA Draft Order

First-Round

Pick # Team 1 Dallas Wings 2 Minnesota Lynx 3 Seattle Storm 4 Washington Mystics 5 Chicago Sky 6 Toronto Tempo 7 Portland Fire 8 Golden State Valkyries 9 Washington Mystics 10 Indiana Fever 11 Washington Mystics 12 Connecticut Sun 13 Atlanta Dream 14 Seattle Storm 15 Connecticut Sun

Second-Round

Pick # Team 16 Seattle Storm 17 Chicago Sky 18 Connecticut Sun 19 Washington Mystics 20 Los Angeles Sparks 21 Toronto Tempo 22 Portland Fire 23 Golden State Valkyries 24 Los Angeles Sparks 25 Indiana Fever 26 Chicago Sky 27 Phoenix Mercury 28 Atlanta Dream 29 Las Vegas Aces 30 Washington Mystics

Third-Round

Pick # Team 31 Dallas Wings 32 Chicago Sky 33 Connecticut Sun 34 Washington Mystics 35 Los Angeles Sparks 36 Toronto Tempo 37 Portland Fire 38 Golden State Valkyries 39 Seattle Storm 40 Indiana Fever 41 New York Liberty 42 Phoenix Mercury 43 Atlanta Dream 44 Las Vegas Aces 45 Minnesota Lynx

WBB stars who are eligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Olivia Miles, TCU

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU

Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina

Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Ashlon Jackson, Duke

Marta Suárez, TCU

Yarden Garzon, Maryland

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA

Serah Williams, UConn

Justine Pissot, Vanderbilt

Dariana Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Janiah Baker, Tennessee

Kyla Oldacre, Texas

Rori Harmon, Texas

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Kara Dunn, USC

Grace VanSlooten, Michigan State

Mia Jacobs, Oregon

Latasha Lattimore, Ole Miss

Angela Dugalić, UCLA

More players are eligible to declare; this is a list of 30 of the top players. Right now, there's still a debate as to which player will be the No. 1 pick at this year's WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings will have to weigh all their options and maybe even consider March Madness performances. Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts, and Olivia Miles are all top contenders for that No. 1 spot.

As for the rest of the field, anything could happen. I mentioned before that tournament performance can raise one's draft stock. We saw an example of this just last year — Sarah Ashlee Barker of Alabama. Barker was a star for the Crimson Tide, but she became more of a household name during the 2025 Women's tournament. Despite losing to Maryland in the second round, Barker put up 45 points and 8 rebounds. She was ultimately picked 9th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

All of these players have an opportunity to show that they are ready for the next level. Their fate awaits them at the 2026 WNBA Draft — which you can tune into on Monday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

WBB stars who are ineligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Juju Watkins, USC

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Madison Booker, Texas

Sarah Strong, UConn

KK Arnold, UConn

Toby Fournier, Duke

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Milaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Oluchi Okananwa, Maryland

Donovyn Hunter, TCU

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Syla Swords, Michigan

Olivia Olson, Michigan

Ava Heiden, Iowa

Britt Prince, Nebraska

Jordan Lee, Texas

Liv McGill, Florida

Avery Howell, Washington

Taliah Scott, Baylor

Katie Fiso, Oregon

Jana El Alfy, UConn

Berry Wallace, Illinois

Clara Silva, TCU

Ciera Toomey, North Carolina

Dani Carnegie, Georgia

These 30 players are just scratching the surface of all the players uneligible for the upcoming draft, but they are some of the top prospects for the 2027 and 2028 WNBA drafts. With a lot of their top-scoring teammates moving on at the end of this season, their roles will change. For example, Madison Booker is already a star at Texas, but with Rori Harmon not around next year, her leadership role will evolve. The UConn players — Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, and Jana El Alfy will be playing their first seasons without Azzi Fudd or Paige Bueckers beside them.

You'll also notice Juju Watkins name on this list. Watkins tore her ACL during the 2024 Women's March Madness Tournament and has been sidelined all season. Her return is highly anticipated as she is the frontrunner for being the No. 1 overall pick in 2027.

This list doesn't even cover the freshman class, either. Players like Jazzy Davidson, Aubrey Galvan, Aaliyah Chavez, and Sienna Betts will be eligible to be drafted in 2029. The whole landscape could look different by then, but the way some of these freshmen have already taken charge so early, that draft class is looking stacked and competitive.

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