Scary Gregg Popovich development sparks questions about his NBA future

The San Antonio Spurs most of the 2024-25 season without legendary head coach Gregg Popovich on the sideline. It's starting to feel like his chances of returning to his post are dwindling.

Popovich was transported by ambulance from a steak house in San Antonio on Tuesday night, according to TMZ. The 76-year-old, who suffered a minor stroke in November, apparently fainted during his meal.

The good news is Popovich was alert and talking in the back of the ambulance, per TMZ sources. Officials said he was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injury or illness." Shams Charania updated his status as: "home, stable and doing fine."

#SanAntonioSpurs legend #GreggPopovich left a local restaurant in an ambulance Tuesday night ... after officials say they responded to a call for an elderly person who had fainted, #TMZSports has learned. All we know about what happened: https://t.co/JoLq4otgjk pic.twitter.com/r51itgWEvg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 18, 2025

Gregg Popovich hospital trip raises questions about NBA future

It takes time to come back from a stroke, even a minor one. This could just be a blip on the radar has Popovich takes the next six months or so to get back up to speed. Still, any hospital trip for a man in his 70s who has recently suffered a stroke is seriously concerning.

Earlier this year, the Spurs confirmed Popovich would not return to coaching for the remainder of the season while he focused on his health. There has to be a real question about whether he will be able to return at all.

Popovich is a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Coach of the Year. He's achieved just about everything a person could imagine, including coaching Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball coaches to have ever lived.

Are the rigors of coaching worth it when the health risks are now inescapably elevated? I don't get a say in this, obviously. It's up to Pop. But after 28 seasons of coaching at the highest level, I don't think anyone would blame him for putting his health first full-time and retiring for good. The important thing here is that he's healthy and happy.